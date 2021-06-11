Click Arrow to Listen
Today, Beanz warned Frank that she’s been spread thin a bit and would need some stand-in on show prep. What happened? Toobin happened.
The pair talks about the blatant double standard, and shifts into a serious conversation about critical race theory and also New Hampshire Election Fraud.
A raucous good time today on the Dark to Light Podcast!
