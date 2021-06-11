Click Arrow to Listen

Today, Beanz warned Frank that she’s been spread thin a bit and would need some stand-in on show prep. What happened? Toobin happened.

The pair talks about the blatant double standard, and shifts into a serious conversation about critical race theory and also New Hampshire Election Fraud.

A raucous good time today on the Dark to Light Podcast!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

UncoverDC.com: Election integrity – NH voters rally for statewide audit

UncoverDC.com: Brave Loudoun County citizens raise Hell over CRT

Rumble.com: The poison in our schools

QuiteFrankly.tv: Crouching emoji, hidden demon

