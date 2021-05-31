Click Arrow to Listen

It’s a serious Memorial Day show today where Frank and Beanz tackle COVID and talk about a new article up by Wendi Strauch-Mahoney about PCR cycling at UncoverDC.com.

Then, they play in full an interview with Dr. Byram Bridle, a pro-vaccine PhD in Canada raising the alarm bell about shocking scientific information that details just where the spike protein in the vaccine ends up and why it is harming people all over the world. We also go over any potential conflict of interest he may have and discuss the counterargument being emailed to Beanz repeatedly and how it doesn’t make any sense.

It is a somber Memorial Day episode of the Dark To Light Podcast.

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

UncoverDC.com: COVID-19 PCR Test – Knowledge suppressed

On Point With Alex Pierson Podcast: New peer-reviewed study on COVID-19 vaccines suggests why heart inflammation, blood clots, and other dangerous side effects occur