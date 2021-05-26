Click Arrow to Listen

Joel Wood is a pharmacist who was fired from his job for raising ethical concerns about the Covid-19 “vaccine.” He didn’t feel comfortable ethically vaccinating children, given his knowledge of the survival rates of Covid amongst that population, and also the experimental nature of the vaccine. He was also concerned about vaccine shedding, and safety in the workplace for those who have chosen NOT to be vaccinated. Because he refused to give the vaccine and raised the concerns he has raised, he’s been fired.

He joined America’s Front Line Doctors to raise awareness and empower others in the medical community to speak up about their concerns with the rollout of the Covid vaccines.

You can contact Joel at PatriotAlchemist45@protonmail.com while he builds a website. You can find his story at America’s Frontline Doctors.