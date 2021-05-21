Click Arrow to Listen

Today’s show was a real treat because we got to interview an ACTUAL journalist in John Spiropoulos. John is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who has been working independently for some time and was recently censored from YouTube due to his unbiased coverage of digital vaccine passport rallies happening in CA.

We spoke with him about COVID, his time as a reporter and editor, how his work has shifted due to the politicization of journalism, and an upcoming series he will be working on with UncoverDC journalist Wendi Strauch Mahoney on CRT (critical race theory).

Super busy show to end the week so do not miss it!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Let’s Roll America.us

UncoverDC.com: Why is a vaccine digital passport being removed from YouTube?