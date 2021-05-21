Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:
Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneIn RadioGoogle Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

Today’s show was a real treat because we got to interview an ACTUAL journalist in John Spiropoulos. John is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who has been working independently for some time and was recently censored from YouTube due to his unbiased coverage of digital vaccine passport rallies happening in CA.

We spoke with him about COVID, his time as a reporter and editor, how his work has shifted due to the politicization of journalism, and an upcoming series he will be working on with UncoverDC journalist Wendi Strauch Mahoney on CRT (critical race theory).

Super busy show to end the week so do not miss it!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Let’s Roll America.us

UncoverDC.com: Why is a vaccine digital passport being removed from YouTube?

Enjoying our content? Appreciate a daily dose of Actual JournalismTM?
Please consider becoming an UncoverDC supporter via PayPal.

Tracy Beanz
Editor-in-Chief, Tracy Beanz, is an investigative journalist. Focused on bringing integrity and ethics back to journalism, she is known for her factual research into the details few others pursue. Tracy hosts the popular podcast, Dark to Light. She is also a social media phenom who amassed nearly 600,000 Twitter followers with her video reports receiving millions of views before being banned by "Big Tech."