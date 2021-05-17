As the forensic audit in Windham, New Hampshire enters week two, an issue raised frequently and repeated by Windham resident Ken Eyring, Chairman of the recently formed Government Integrity Project (GIP), is that:

“The voting machines as configured on November 3, 2020, show the aging Diebold ES2000 Model A Voting Machines cannot be trusted. And by extension… potentially the elections across the state of New Hampshire as well.”

The audit, which UncoverDC has been reporting on since March as SB43 was still being drafted, is beginning to catch the nation’s attention. All three auditors selected (Harri Hursti, Mark Lindeman, and Phillip Stark) have ties to left-leaning Verified Voting and have publicly stated there is no credible evidence of fraud in the 2020 election. State Senator Bob Giuda—who has been a steadfast advocate for voter integrity, along with Eyring and many others in the Windham community—has also expressed concern over the NH Attorney General’s office conducting a thorough forensic audit.

After discovering that the live stream of the audit, which is supposed to be a 24-hour operation, was offline for almost two hours last Wednesday night, uncertainty towards the position of the AG’s office has continued to raise questions. Assistant AG Anne Edwards spent quite a bit of time last week speaking at the audit facility to Jeff Silvestro, head of LHS Associates, an operation that exclusively maintains the Dominion voting machines in the Granite State, as well as in much of New Hampshire.

According to Eyring, preliminary results of the vote totals produced by running all of the ballots from Windham’s Nov. 3, 2020, general election through all of Windham’s four voting machines configured on Nov. 3 raise important questions. He noted that the first table and graph below display some troubling results of the Rockingham District 7 State Rep race. Eyring, who believes it is time to get rid of the aging Diebold machines and examine conducting a hand-count of every vote on election night, elaborated:

“The audit results of each machine are significantly different from the results produced on 11/3/20. Why? The audit results are closer to the results of the hand recount that was overseen by the Secretary of State’s office that took place on 11/12/20, but those results are also significantly different for five of the candidates. This could be due to the fact that some of the counted votes during the 11/12/20 recount were tallied based on clear voter intent that was acknowledged by everyone observing.”

“Another disturbing observation is the variation of between 2 – 44 votes when the results of each candidate are compared across each machine’s audit results. There’s a minuscule difference of 2 votes for Ioana Singureanu between all four machines and a massive number of 44 votes for Bob Lynn between AccuVote #2 and AccuVote #4. A potential error of 44 votes is unacceptable in any election—because it could cause the wrong person to be declared the winner and subsequently sworn into office.”

Eyring also provides additional insight into other races in New Hampshire, sharing the machine results from the 11/3/20 general election and the machine results from the audit on Friday. He notes that it is important to be aware that “the forensic audit team assigned different numbers to each of the machines when compared to how Windham election officials number the machines. In order to accurately compare the machine results from election day to the same machine in the audit, the machines numbers in the audit table below match the election day machine numbers.”

Eying shared a breakdown of the next graph:

“The table on the left shows the breakdown of machine vote totals for each of the machines on election day + the 80 UOCAVA ballot votes in the Totals column. UOCAVA (Uniformed And Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act) ballots cannot be processed through the machines, so they need to be hand-counted.”

“The table on the right shows the audit results of all the ballots for each machine number. The TOTAL columns for each machine includes the UOCAVA votes that were counted on election day. Keep in mind, this is a preliminary result—and the audit team has not yet counted the UOCAVA ballots yet—so in order to compare “apples to apples” results with the general election, the small number of UOCAVA votes from November are being temporarily used. These numbers will be updated using the UOCAVA votes after the audit team has hand-counted those ballots.

You can open and magnify the table above by clicking on this link.

As day five of the audit gets underway, Lisa Mazur and other members of the Government Integrity Project are still trying to ascertain whether the memory cards from the four voting machines in Windham have been jeopardized during the audit. And, they continue to question why Jeff Silvestro’s car is in the parking lot of the Edward Cross Training Center in Pembroke, NH, where the Windham audit takes place. They attempted to ask Silvestro on Friday, but he ignored them and drove away in his car. They would like to know:

1) Who invited him to their audit?

2) Why is he allowed to be part of an investigation of his own company?