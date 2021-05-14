Click Arrow to Listen

If there was ever a busy Friday show where you needed to reference these show notes, today is it. We hit the major election integrity efforts and go over them in detail, move over to COVID and an interesting hearing in Texas, and then on to the letter from 100 retired Generals and Admirals about the state of affairs. We cap it off with a clip from Lara Logan on Glenn Beck.

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

UncoverDC.com: Fann sends letter in Arizona as audit begins to check duplicate ballots

UncoverDC.com: A new Pennsylvania election report and petition for audit

UncoverDC.com: Windham, NH forensic audit update – Significant concerns over transparency

UncoverDC.com: Daugherty v Raffensberger – The little election lawsuit that could

Texas COVID Hearing

Open letter from retired Generals and Admirals