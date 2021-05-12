Click Arrow to Listen

Busy show today! What is in the air around the world this week? We start the show by talking about parents who just can’t help themselves, and then on to the gas shortage and some SC news.

From there we go into detail about a new study from MIT that gives all the kudos to anti-maskers when it comes to science. Then, on to a piece that demonizes the indie journalist, and we wrap the show with a presser from the now removed Liz Cheney. Yay!

All this in an hour on the Dark to Light Podcast!