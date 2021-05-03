Click Arrow to Listen

Things went not according to schedule today and because of that, we had an absolutely awesome show! Mike Lindell on Kimmel dominates a ton but election integrity is not far behind. We get in to it all today, including updates on Arizona.

Be sure to read the articles linked in the show notes below for homework on our Wednesday show!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

UncoverDC.com: Soros backed not-for-profit behind indictment of Parmas, Fruman

UncoverDC.com: Democrat lobbying firm targeting Giuliani, potentially involved in Parmas indictment

Pfizer study on COVID vaccine drips