Tracy Beanz on the War Room with Steve Bannon Discussing South Carolina GOP and Winning Historic Election

Tracy Beanz visits the War Room with Steve Bannon to Discuss South Carolina GOP and the reorganization of the state party by MAGA using the Dan Schultz Precinct Project Strategy

Beanz told War Room on Tuesday over 600 people showed up for local GOP elections, more than three times as many as just two years ago.

The recipe for success? “You stick to your word, you work with integrity, you don’t let anybody takeover…you stand firm you stand your ground, you say what you’re going to do, and you do it.”