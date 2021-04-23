Click on Arrow to Listen

On the show today, Tracy Beanz of UncoverDC.com spends some time talking about her experiences over the past few days in her quest to become the Executive Committeewoman for Horry County’s GOP.

Then, she and Frank discuss new vaccine fears, Biden alone with a mask, a development in the Chauvin case, and so much more!

The National Center of Biotechnology Information: Facemasks in the COVID Era: A health hypothesis