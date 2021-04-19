Many of you have heard of the “Cloward-Piven” thesis, even if you don’t know all the details. Originating with two Columbia University sociologist professors, Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven, who were little more than Marxist shills, published a strategy focused on persuading the Democrat Party to heap welfare benefits on the poor. The ultimate strategy, as they wrote, was to “wipe out poverty by establishing a guaranteed annual income” by creating a “crisis in the current welfare system” so great that the existing welfare structure would collapse.

In other words, in 1966, when they wrote the strategy, Cloward and Piven were solely focused on income redistribution. But today, the modern Marxist left has put that approach on steroids. No longer is the intent to cause a crisis—a breakdown—in the welfare system, but to force a society-wide breakdown in all systems. This would include, but not be limited to border control, police and civil order, the health care system, elections, and voter integrity, and even defense and intelligence agencies.

With the full support of the woke Left and corporate America, the Deep State is positively sprinting toward this goal. They see the end in sight with the China Virus lockdowns, Joe Biden’s election, control of both houses, a limp-wristed Supreme Court, and the utter void in courage at virtually any level of society. For the moment, it is wasted effort to determine the prime mover in all this.

Glenn Greenwald argues it is the British intelligence agency, GCHQ, who is behind it. Others might suggest it was America’s CIA. Still, others might observe that this was a “Long March” that has been underway since at least the 1960s by the Left to inhabit, then control the levers of power across the board: universities, then K-12 education systems; Hollywood and culture; the Hoax News media; the intelligence agencies, including the CIA, FBI, and DOJ; corporate America; and virtually every other aspect of society they can infect. And they are a virus.

Sports leagues fell into line quickly, whether it was the NBA backing off any criticism of their Chinese paymasters; the NFL rushing to kneel in support of Black Lives Matter; or Major League Baseball hustling down to the first base of “voter integrity” (which, of course, is the exact opposite of what they purport to advocate).

A 30,000-foot view suggests that the Cloward-Piven Strategy is in full bloom. Major cities, from Portland to Minneapolis to Los Angeles to Chicago, are in danger of unending violence and protests due to “racism.” Blue states, such as Michigan, Illinois, New York, and New Mexico remained in some state of lockdown due to a virus that is all but disappearing in the states that are not locked down. (Of course, merely looking at this simple fact would be too logical for a communist). The claim will soon come from these states—whether it’s race violence or the China Virus—that problems only exist in blue states because, well, red states exist.

This is the same argument always used by communists worldwide. It was the essence of Lenin: the Soviet Union could not succeed with communism so long as a single capitalist country existed to pollute the otherwise “perfect” system. In Imperialism: The Highest Stage of Capitalism, Lenin deftly blamed western imperialism as the reason for Soviet imperialism. It was akin to saying, “If we don’t take it, they will” when referring to foreign lands.

More importantly, this was exactly the same argument used by Adolf Hitler toward Jews: there could be no real, permanent success until every last Jew was exterminated. They are coming for you. In their minds, you are the reason they have problems. No you, no problems.

You are the new Jews.

Many of you are thinking—as my wife constantly asks—“Don’t the rich people and the corporations realize they will come for them?” Of course, they do. They are no different than the rich corporatists in Nazi Germany, hoping that they could feed the fascist alligator enough small fry to keep him away from their own doorstep. Woke corporations can, temporarily, keep the wolf from their door by drenching themselves in the odor of the wolf itself. Hmm. No sheep here.

And the woke rich corporatists have a lot of chum to throw out before the Marxists actually get to their door. Indeed, some at the very top may survive as puppet Vichy mini-governments.

California, Oregon, Washington, New York, and Illinois are already vichy states. Both California and the Empire State are driving people out at previously unimagined rates. You say, “Can’t they see what they are doing to their states?” Of course, they can. They are doing exactly what they want to do: they are breaking the systems. Realize they do not want federalism, for federalism means there will be free, capitalist alternatives out there that will stand in stark contrast to their own cesspools of slime. A recent lifelong resident of California told me yesterday, “I hate California. Hate it.” This guy used to be the epitome of the California lifestyle—a lifestyle that has been buried under mountains of homeless, drug addicts, debt, wokism, and race hate.

Who stays in such states? Many—perhaps most—can not afford to leave. Their jobs are there. They are in massive debt to pay mortgages that would shock middle-class families in the rest of the country (try $850,000 for a two-bedroom, one-bath house). If indeed, they move, they have a lot of money to put down on a new home elsewhere, but that has already started driving up home prices in Colorado, Arizona, Utah, Idaho, and parts of New Mexico. Others stay because they still cling to a vision of the California or New York of their youth. Despite the high cost and liberal looniness, these states still possessed pockets of life that included Hollywood Studios and the entertainment industry, amusement parks, surfing, Broadway, high finance, and the overall false perception of freedom and opportunity. Such fantasies allowed residents of these blue states to pretend that they were still in charge of their destiny. What is perhaps shocking is that once the reality became obvious to them, rather than resist, they leaped on board to identify with the tyranny, right down to gleefully displaying their proof of vaccinations.

Accepting the obvious end-goals of the woke Left nevertheless still evades so-called conservatives from Washington on down. Even today, Republican senators are still drafting legislation to rein in tech companies as though it would even have a prayer of passing the leftist majority in the Senate (let alone the Stalinist House). In sum, far too many people who should know better on our side still think they are engaging in a legitimate give-and-take with their “friends across the aisle” who want what’s best for America.

THEY. DO. NOT.

It is essential that as soon as possible, “our” side realizes that it is in a life-and-death struggle not for the success of the United States, but for its existence. Look no further than Lenin’s admission in 1917 that “any attempt . . . to look at the [legislature, or Congress] from the formal, juridical standpoint, within the framework of bourgeois democracy” was treason to the proletariat. That is to say, in today’s terms, anyone supporting the legitimate, Constitutional government by the people is to be regarded as an enemy of “all” the people represented by woke Leftism. Lenin made it clear long before the Communist Revolution of October 1917. In 1901 he had warned, “We’ll ask the man, where do you stand on the question of the revolution? Are you for it or against it? If against it, we’ll stand him up against a wall.”

Modern corporatists will rush to say they are in favor of the LGBTQ-whatever “revolution,” the BLM “revolution,” lest they be stood up against a wall. But the Breakdown is coming and is now here in many states. Their failure to deal with it will not be viewed as a failure but as the final success of their plan.