Frank and Beanz are back together today, and they go over the recent attacks against Marjorie Taylor Greene, the incitement of violence by Maxine Waters, and the ridiculous comments of “has been in hiding” Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Additionally, they go over a few crazy incidents of violence that have happened over the past weekend. Crazy ensues today on the show! Don’t miss it!