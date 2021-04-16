Click Arrow to Listen

Today Beanz interviews Ekim Alptekin, the man at the center of the now-debunked FARA violations involving General Flynn and the Flynn Intel Group, and he gives us an update on what is going on in his case here in the United States.

Please read the linked articles below and listen to the intro email as well to get a better understanding of this complicated matter, which is really very important. You will hear Frank and Beanz again on Monday!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED
Ekim Defense Fund
DOJ Continues Persecution of the Flynn intel group
Brian McCauley CIA’s Man on the inside of the Flynn intel group

