On the New Book of Daniel Podcast for April 14, 2021:

– Stu Cvrk’s article: Government Training; Unconscious Bias and Marxist Indoctrination

– CNN Pushes Laughable Narrative That Biden’s Policies Are Popular With Republicans

– Willow Creek Pastor Refuses to Teach to Mostly White Churches: ‘It’s Casting Pearls Before Swine’

– Ben & Jerry’s Woke Cream calls for complete dismantling of police over Daunte Wright killing

– Government to spend $352 per bed per night on hotel beds for 80,000 migrant families

UncoverDC articles mentioned in this show:

Government Training: Unconscious Bias and Marxist Indoctrination by Stu Cvrk

