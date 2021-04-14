Click Arrow to Listen

Today’s show is chock full! Frank and Tracy discuss everything from the vaccine “pause”, the Trump statement, the new double strains in schools, and mandatory vaccination for 12 year olds, all the way to the Chauvin trial and back around again. This podcast is full of info! Don’t miss this action packed hour!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Forbes.com: COVID spiking in over a dozen states — most with high vaccination rates

Sky News Australia: CNN staffer caught on tape admitting network tried “to get Trump out of office”

Citizen Free Press: Disturbing footage — Forced vaccinations of mentally disabled adults