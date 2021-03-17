In a 1984 video interview, Soviet defector and former KGB operative Yuri Bezmenov identified the four stages of a Marxist revolution:

Demoralization Destabilization Crisis Normalization

Bezmenov further described how each of those four phases would be completed in the United States as per the plans of both foreign and internal Communists. The ideological underpinning of those phases – so-called “critical theory” that informs cultural Marxism throughout America and especially in Academia – can be laid at the feet of the Frankfurt School:

The Frankfurt School, known more appropriately as Critical Theory, is a philosophical and sociological movement spread across many universities around the world. It was originally located at the Institute for Social Research (Institut für Sozialforschung), an attached institute at the Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany. The Institute was founded in 1923 thanks to a donation by Felix Weil with the aim of developing Marxist studies in Germany. After 1933, the Nazis forced its closure and the Institute was moved to the United States where it found hospitality at Columbia University in New York City.

The academic influence of the critical method is far-reaching. Some of the key issues and philosophical preoccupations of the School involve the critique of modernity and capitalist society, the definition of social emancipation, as well as the detection of the pathologies of society. Critical Theory provides a specific interpretation of Marxist philosophy with regards to some of its central economic and political notions like commodification, reification, fetishization, and critique of mass culture.

The cultural Marxists have been hard at work hollowing out American institutions for nearly 100 years. Just as Bezmenov predicted, Marxist academics have radicalized several generations of Americans, with the current manifestation of violent organizations like Antifa and Black Lives Matter sowing division and destruction in American cities to this very day. Crackpot theories like Marxist “dialectics,” social emancipation, social justice, environmental justice, intersectionality, and critical race theory are specifically aimed at destroying traditional American culture and the economy while substituting the alien concept of Marxist totalitarianism for the personal and economic freedoms enshrined in the US Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

With the blatant theft of the 2020 presidential election, the Marxists’ (also known as “Democrats”) have accelerated their assaults on the family (“transgenderism”), free speech (censorship of conservative dissent), freedom of religion (under attack through state lockdowns), and the Second Amendment (two House bills already passed; Feinstein’s assault weapons ban in the queue). Add the 65+ executive orders that the Hologram has signed in less than 60 days since he was “inaugurated” that overturn Trumpian policies that expanded freedoms for all Americans. These unprecedented attacks on our liberties are just a taste of what is to come if not stopped and reversed: the completion of Bezmenov’s four phases of Marxist revolution in America.

Americans intuitively know that there were massive election irregularities during the 2020 elections. This was confirmed by the leftwing gloaters at TIME as they described their efforts to “save” the election. That the Democrats have been fighting against forensic audits of validated ballots cast in any and all states is a gigantic red flag. The nearly 80 million Americans who voted for President Trump have been aghast at what the Biden-Harris regime and the Democrats in Congress are ramming down our throats since 20 January. And a lot of Democrat voters have been red-pilled, too. And with the usual turncoat NeverTrumpers/RINOs breaking bread with the Marxist Democrats (and showing their true colors by voting to impeach or convict President Trump and distancing themselves politically from him), a heavy dose of demoralization is being felt by many Americans who are frustrated by all of this. Demoralization being, of course, the first phase in a Marxist revolution.

Here are just a few other demoralizing and destabilizing actions or signs evinced in recent weeks:

Capitol Lockdown Extended. The National Guard has been extended in Washington, DC, through the end of May at the cost of $521 billion. What is the threat? Are the Democrats fearful because they know they are illegitimately elected? Even DC residents (95% Democrat) are beginning to complain. There is something truly demoralizing about seeing the nation’s capital turned into Caracas, Tehran, or Pyongyang.

Inquisition of Trump Supporters. Newly-confirmed Attorney General Merrick Garland has stated that his “top priority” is the investigation into what the Democrat-media complex continue to call the “insurrection” on Capitol Hill on 6 January. The FBI and DoJ are calling it one of the largest investigations in American history, as some 900 search warrants have already been served with at least 400 Americans targets for prosecution. Never mind the ongoing Antifa violent in the Pacific Northwest; the politically-motivated prosecutions of Trump supporters take precedence.

State Lockdowns. Most rationale Americans suspect that “something is rotten in the state of Denmark,” as William Shakespeare might say about the draconian ChiCom virus-inspired lockdowns that continue unabated in Democrat-run states. According to a new poll, “Nearly half of all U.S. voters believe that COVID-19 lockdowns were either ineffective at halting the coronavirus or that such policies made little difference one way or the other.” What’s worse is a reflection on all of the inaccurate predictions made by the so-called public health “experts” that Democrat governors like Cuomo (NY), Inslee (WA), Newsome (CA), Pritzker (IL), and Whitmer (MI) used to capriciously implement and extend the lockdowns, as reported here. It was pretty demoralizing and destabilizing to find out that the experts were winging it, and the Democrat governors fell in love with their authoritarian emergency powers, to our collective detriment.

Bureaucracy Overwhelms Common Sense. Continuing from the preceding, following the CDC’s COVID response guidelines instead of commonsense solutions, including existing therapeutics and prophylaxis, has had disastrous results. As discussed by the American Institute for Economic Research,

[T]he real virus is ‘fear’ and ‘fear’ stops people from thinking clearly. Governments and bureaucrats and their expert advisors are depending on people not thinking clearly, and are providing knee-jerk reactions to every facet of the pandemic , which only drives fear unnecessarily. We also point out that the fuel for this fear rests on the reliance of our leadership on wholly unreliable PCR testing for SARS-CoV-2. In effect, this has led to a fear-based PCRdemic that has not only paralyzed society but has led to massive societal disruption and unnecessary suffering and death.

Fear is exactly what the Democrat Marxists want to engender in Americans. People living in fear are much more likely to give up their freedoms in exchange for totalitarian controls. That article goes on to eviscerate Dr. Fauci’s school lockdown recommendations and other policies on which he and other government public health “experts” have flip-flopped over the past year (how about 3 feet for social distancing instead of 6?). The Institute advocates a return to personal responsibility informed by a “risk management question and balance (trade-off) the benefits versus the harms of alternative courses of action” as the correct way for people to get on with their lives. Blindly following government directives amounts to giving up one’s personal freedoms – with demoralizing and destabilizing results over time.

ChiCom Virus “Vaccinations.” As pointed out by many independent physicians, the mRNA shots are not truly vaccines, as they do not use weakened viruses like traditional vaccines. Furthermore, all of the virus “vaccinations” are experimental – one effect of which is that the pharmaceutical companies cannot be sued if their vaccines cause death or medical problems (life insurance companies will not pay out insurance benefits for the same reason). Yet, there is a full-court press in process by federal and state governments (and the entire legacy media complex) to “get people vaccinated.” Never mind the extremely low death rate even among risk groups. There are plenty of independent experts who discuss the significant potential downsides of the vaccinations, including here, here, here, here, here, here, and here. Whom to trust? After watching Fauci flip-flop for the past year, as well as learning about his ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the choice is easy – but demoralizing – for a lot of Americans.

Free Transgender Change Surgery. The Hologram signed an executive order directing the US military to provide free “transgender surgery” to military members – at taxpayer expense, of course. Never mind that most Americans find gender dysphoria to be a tragic mental disorder worthy of compassion and treatment and are aghast that public monies are being spent at the clip of $100,000 per surgery. The Marxist Democrats once against twist the Christian concept of toleration into Marxian condoning of non-Christian behavior/activities. More purposeful demoralization and destabilization by the Marxist Democrats.

Military Support for Black Lives Matter. Using the Navy as but one example, Task Force One Navy (TF1N) was established in July 2020 “to analyze and evaluate issues in our society and military that detract from Navy readiness, such as racism, sexism, and other structural and interpersonal biases to attain significant, sustainable [inclusion and diversity] I&D-related reform.” A pledge was developed and included in the TF1N final report: “I pledge to advocate for and acknowledge all lived experiences and intersectional identities of every Sailor in the Navy.” Intersectionality is pure cultural Marxism that underpins critical race theory, which was recommended for all Navy commands in that final report. The key concept behind critical race theory is that every human endeavor should be looked at through the perspective of racism, which gets down to the fact that anyone who uses this method of inquiry will find racism everywhere they look. Three Marxist women founded BLM, and BLM agitators fully support critical race theory. BLM’s top objective is to destroy the Republic via camouflaged tactics of critical race theory, intersectionality, and inclusion and diversity claptrap coupled with violence in the streets targeted at their capitalist opponents. Yet, Navy leadership is all-in on critical race training, as well as apparently tolerating (if not condoning) overt BLM support on social media by active and reserve Navy personnel. It is totally demoralizing to see the last bastion against cultural Marxism being subverted from within with virtually all Navy flag officers’ willing assistance. Destroying the US military from within is one of the most destabilizing actions there is.

Wide-open Borders. Biden’s unilateral efforts to open the Mexican border by reversing Trump-era immigration policies are the antithesis of “putting Americans first.” The drug cartels are running wild, and diseased illegal immigrants are flooding the country, forcing individual states to take action to stem the flow. Nobody other than rabid Democrat partisans voted for this nonsense. Talk about demoralizing and destabilizing!

Cuomo Double-Standard. Lastly, there is the ongoing Cuomo kabuki in New York, featuring handwringing by elected Democrats who have turned on a governor whom they lauded for his “COVID actions” mere months ago, as several women have accused him of sexual harassment in recent weeks. Interestingly, those accusations began to surface AFTER questions about his nursing home order in early 2020 began to be questioned. Cuomo directed that nursing homes accept virus-infected patients, which led to thousands of deaths that almost certainly could have been avoided. That Democrats are jumping on the sexual harassment bandwagon as they seek to impeach or force Cuomo to resign, telegraphs their worry that Cuomo’s nursing home order “problem” will spill over to the other Democrat governors who enacted similar policies. If the Democrats-media complex is successful in sweeping under the rug what amounts to decision-making by Democrat governors that ended up killing people, then that would be EXTREMELY demoralizing. And the continued Democrat undermining of the rule of law is destabilizing the country.

Summary and Conclusion. The Biden-Harris regime is reversing all of the America First policies of President Trump in favor of divisive Marxist actions aimed at undermining cultural and political institutions, as well as destroying the American economy and the US Constitution. Their efforts are entirely in line with former Soviet spy Yuri Bezmenov’s prediction of the four phases of Marxist revolution in America. The first two phases are well underway: demoralization and destabilization. The trickle of signs confirming that has become a flood over the last two months. The next phase is “crisis.” When will Biden-Harris perpetrate the crisis that we all suspect is coming? Keep an eye on the value of the US dollar.