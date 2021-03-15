Sometimes the government tells us what they think if we simply listen.

From the speech read by Joe Biden on March 11 (I read it and have no interest in hearing him say it, as none of the words are his):

“Fourth, in the coming weeks, we will issue further guidance on what you can and cannot do once fully vaccinated, to lessen the confusion, to keep people safe, and encourage more people to get vaccinated.”

Washington elites believe they have the authority to tell us what we “can and cannot do”. They intend to attempt to use their made-up power. “Guidance” is not a recommendation; it is direction. Missiles have guidance. This statement is a threat to follow the government’s instructions or activities will be restricted. It is a threat to get vaccinated. Ultimately government threats have a gun behind them.

More from the speech:

“…the CDC will continue to provide additional guidance on what you can do in the workplace, places of worship, with your friends, as well as travel.”

Get it? They intend to tell you “what you can do”. I’d like to reply with what Joe can do, but this is a family-friendly site.

More:

“Because here’s the point, if we do all this, if we do our part, if we do this together, by July the 4th, there’s a good chance you, your families, and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day.

That doesn’t mean large events with lots of people together, but it does mean small groups will be able to get together. After this long, hard year, that will make this Independence Day something truly special…”.

Oh, thanks, King Joe. In four months maybe we will be allowed to invite a few people over for a party. Maybe. IF they decide the tax cattle have obeyed the “guidance” then maybe “small groups will be able to get together”. That sure would be “special”, Joe!

This makes me want to celebrate July 4th this year the way George Washington and Thomas Jefferson did in 1776.

You need to be reminded, King Joe, what the holiday is actually about. Here are a couple quotes from a document you evidently are not familiar with: “That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, – that whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or abolish it, and to institute new government…”

FYI to King Joe – the doc quoted above is called the “Declaration of Independence”. It is a quick read, printed on only one page by the authors. Have someone read it to you and explain it before this July 4th. It may help you to find out what the holiday is about.

Spoiler alert, Joe, it isn’t hamburgers with “small groups”. It isn’t about what the people “can and cannot do”. July 4th is about what government can and cannot do. It is about what Presidents can and cannot do. It is about declaring independence from a tyrannical government, dissolving political ties with bad government. About the right of the people to define what the government’s role is.

More from this document: “A Prince whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people”.

The proper action of free people to this speech is to reject it and the premise it is based on. Absolutely. Reject it to its core. George Washington would bring a thousand men and cannon to the protest.

The U.S. Constitution is a legal contract between the States that created the general government. In it, the people tell the government what it can and cannot do. Joe Biden has this backward. He needs a harsh reminder of what his legal role actually is. And a reminder of what Thomas Jefferson and George Washington did about bad government.

Disclaimer: I am not saying to get the cannon out. This is a reminder of what July 4th is about; declaring the purpose of legitimate government, who is in charge of whom, and defining when it is time to throw off tyrannical governments and establish a new one. It is a reminder to Joe of who is in charge of whom.

We tell you what you can and cannot do, Joe. It is not the other way around. Keep that in mind this July 4th.