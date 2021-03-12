Click Arrow to Listen

Today was absolutely awesome. We are joined by Kash Patel, one of the heroes of the Trump administration, and got to ask him some really interesting questions about his time on the HPSCI and the DNI, etc. It’s a show you don’t want to miss if you want to learn more about what happened during the Spygate investigation and beyond. It was our honor to speak with Kash Patel today.

