Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:
Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneIn RadioGoogle Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!

Today was absolutely awesome. We are joined by Kash Patel, one of the heroes of the Trump administration, and got to ask him some really interesting questions about his time on the HPSCI and the DNI, etc. It’s a show you don’t want to miss if you want to learn more about what happened during the Spygate investigation and beyond. It was our honor to speak with Kash Patel today.

Follow Tracy Beanz on GabCloutHub, and check out her Linktree for more. Also, make sure to subscribe to her YouTube channel and check out her newest venture, UncoverDC.com!

Enjoying our content? Appreciate a daily dose of Actual JournalismTM?
Please consider becoming an UncoverDC supporter via PayPal.

Tracy Beanz
Editor-in-Chief, Tracy Beanz, is an investigative journalist. Focused on bringing integrity and ethics back to journalism, she is known for her factual research into the details few others pursue. Tracy hosts the popular podcast, Dark to Light. She is also a social media phenom who amassed nearly 600,000 Twitter followers with her video reports receiving millions of views before being banned by "Big Tech."