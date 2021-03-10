Dark To Light: Overt Ideology

Click Arrow to Listen

It’s our Wednesday show and we begin by talking about the Arizona audit and hop into education, Covid, politics, and how we can make a difference.

On Friday we will be joined by Kash Patel, an interview we are really looking forward to.

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Fox8 Cleveland: School district closes because of vaccine reactions

Reclaim The Net: Twitter sues Texas AG to avoid investigation into its censorship practices

The Federalist Papers: Fauci goes full Orwell, claims the reason the country can’t reopen is political ideology, not the virus