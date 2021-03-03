The New Book of Daniel podcast – News you’re probably not seeing or hearing from ‘traditional’ media outlets! Tune in for the Patriot’s perspective:

– At CPAC, President Trump called for election integrity and gave suggestions for how to fix it.

– Two months ago in Idaho, a citizen’s committee came up with an even better list of how to fix it.

– Who are the three “Shadow Presidents” running the Biden White House?



TRANSCRIPT OF TRUMP’S CPAC SPEECH:

IDAHO’S CITIZEN’S COMMITTEE ON ELECTION INTEGRITY:

SHADOW PRESIDENTS: Article links:TRANSCRIPT OF TRUMP’S CPAC SPEECH: https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/donald-trump-cpac-2021-speech-transcript IDAHO’S CITIZEN’S COMMITTEE ON ELECTION INTEGRITY: https://www.congress.gov/congressional-record/2021/01/21/senate-section/article/S89-1 SHADOW PRESIDENTS: https://trendingpolitics.com/the-shadow-presidents-3-hidden-figures-people-believe-are-really-running-the-biden-presidency-knab/

