The New Book of Daniel podcast – News you’re probably not seeing or hearing from ‘traditional’ media outlets! Tune in for the Patriot’s perspective:
– At CPAC, President Trump called for election integrity and gave suggestions for how to fix it.
– Two months ago in Idaho, a citizen’s committee came up with an even better list of how to fix it.
– Who are the three “Shadow Presidents” running the Biden White House?

Order your very own New Book of Daniel Coffee Mug! Click Here

Help support the New Book of Daniel podcast (THANK YOU!): https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=XXJVC6WU7K77E

NewBookofDaniel Blog: www.newbookofdaniel.com
Gab: https://gab.com/NewBookofDaniel
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/newbookofdaniel
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Newbookofdaniel
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/newbookofdaniel
Twitter: Sorry- Twitter didn’t like Daniel telling the truth
Daniel’s work at UncoverDC.com: https://uncoverdc.com/?s=bobinski

© 2021 Shadowtrail Media, LLC

Enjoying our content? Appreciate a daily dose of Actual JournalismTM?
Please consider becoming an UncoverDC supporter via PayPal.

Daniel Bobinski
Daniel is a certified behavioral analyst, an award-winning best-selling author, corporate trainer, executive coach, and columnist. He also holds a master's degree in training and development. He's a veteran and a self-described Christian Libertarian who believes in the principles of free-market capitalism—while standing firmly against crony capitalism.