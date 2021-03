Listen HERE for Professor Nicholas Giordano’s interview with Tracy Beanz

For this episode, first up is Tracy Beanz. She’s the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of UncoverDC and the Host of the Dark to Light Podcast. Tracy is an investigative journalist doing the work our mainstream media outlets won’t do. You can go to linktr.ee/uncoverdc to follow Tracy on social media and access the Dark to Light Podcast.