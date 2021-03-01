Click Arrow to Listen

It’s a short mixed bag show today as Tracy is on her way back from a productive weekend at CPAC and Frank fills in the best he can. Questions are posed to you about the path President Trump should take heading into the next four years, and we’ll get around to those answers on Wednesday.

Today though, we have Andrew Cuomo pushing sausage on people, Joe Biden’s excuse for no State of the Union, and super-smart liberals spot “Nazi Symbolism” at the weekend-long convention!

Much more to come in the new week. Enjoy!