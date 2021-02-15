Daniel offers his patriot perspective on five stories in the news for Feb 14, 2021:
1) Former Democrat (now Republican) Vernon Jones mocks Pelosi for her meltdown following Trump’s acquittal
2) Joe Biden lied, but the media doesn’t care
3) As I predicted: Nikki Haley is dangerous to Republicans
4) Some people wanted Trump convicted – what will they do with Kamala Harris since she clearly approved of “protests” (cough, cough) that were “less than peaceful”?
5) Instagram is removing users for “Hate Speech” in DMs / Facebook now removing users and groups for posting “debunked” info about vaccines. Who defines “hate speech”? Who defines “debunked?”
