We are THRILLED to be joined today by The Precinct Project’s Dan Schultz, who walks us through the single most powerful thing that we can do to ensure election integrity and make a difference in our country moving forward.

This show will detail (with instruction) how YOU can take control of the Republican party in your area in a few simple steps, affect change at the local and state levels, and ensure both election integrity, and that future candidates for office at the state and federal level match YOUR values.

They are terrified of you finding out about this. You have been asking “what can we do?!” THIS IS IT.

To visit Dan’s blog, go to http://theprecinctproject.wordpress.com and learn more, and please reach out to us for help.

The time to step up is NOW.

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

The Precinct Project