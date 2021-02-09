Two startling developments have occurred regarding the controversy over the 2020 election in the past several days:

First, Time Magazine published an article with what appears to be the full cooperation of powerful members of what Time’s own reporter Molly Ball describes as a ‘shadowy cabal’ of people who conspired together to ‘fortify’ the 2020 Election.

The second development is that the Supreme Court made the announcement that it will hold a conference to discuss five 2020 election-related cases. The cases the justices will take into consideration include the Trump campaign’s Pennsylvania lawsuit, the case Sidney Powell filed in Michigan, Lin Wood’s lawsuit in Georgia, as well as the suit filed by PA Representative Mike Kelly.

Despite the constant media narrative that the controversies and scandals surrounding this last election are over and everyone has moved on, that’s simply not the case. No one seems to have notified the Supreme Court of this. And, I find it interesting that both these rather curious things happened just in advance of former President Donald J. Trump’s impeachment trial at the U.S. Senate, which is scheduled to begin this week.

Beneath the Propaganda, Startling Admissions

At one point, the Time article mocks former President Trump by admitting that “in a way, he was right” about the 2020 election having been “rigged.” But then Molly Ball goes on to helpfully make the case that the secret cabal made up of corporate CEO’s, corporate media, Big Tech and anti-Trump GOP was not “rigging” the election at all – they were “fortifying” it to stop the evil Trump’s ‘assault on democracy’. After more than three full months of furious censorship and attacks on anyone claiming the election was rigged, all of a sudden, we get what amounts to a confession in Time Magazine, which furiously attempts the spin that the rigging was necessary to save the Republic from Trump and MAGA.

Targeting election laws in key states, the cabal engaged in lawfare through a phalanx of lawyers led by Marc Elias of Perkins Coie, and successfully circumvented the state legislatures to ram through changes that made mail-in ballot fraud far easier to accomplish. While that was going on, corporate CEO’s like Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg poured hundreds of millions of dollars into the pockets of carefully selected election officials in carefully selected areas to ensure increased Democratic turnout.

My research for this column shows me that Molly Ball at Time Magazine was far from the first to attempt a fantastic spin of the election rigging as evidence of it began emerging. When the facts about Zuckerberg’s $350 million in donations to election officials first began surfacing, NPR on December 8 was the first to leap in front of the cabal and claim with this article that far from attacking or rigging the 2020 election, Zuckerberg & Co. was, in fact, saving it.

The Rigging That Failed

As I’m watching all the media furor that the Time article has caused, with a multitude of articles across the media spectrum discussing it, no one has pointed out the obvious: despite everything this powerful cabal had done over the preceding year to ensure a Trump defeat, he was still cruising to a significant victory on election night. All that careful rigging preparation failed. Despite all their careful planning, they were forced to take extraordinary measures on short notice.

It was Trump himself who pulled back the curtain on this shadowy cabal. He forced them to come out into the daylight to steal the election in plain sight. After the legal deadline of November 3 had passed, the entire country watched them spend more than a week manufacturing a Biden win after-the-fact. Ponder that for a minute.

Even after this supposedly all-powerful cabal spent more than a year working furiously behind the scenes, changing all the election laws in these key states, streaming hundreds of millions of dollars to key election officials, Trump was cruising to an election night victory anyway.

I’ll say it again: Donald Trump forced them to come out of hiding and steal the election out in the open, where everyone could see it.

The Incongruity of the Cabal Admitting What it Did at This Time

What makes this Time Magazine piece so compelling is that it was published just five days before Democrats in Congress plan to put former President Donald J. Trump on trial for “inciting an insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6.

How does the impeachment article claim Trump incited an insurrection? By making a claim that the 2020 election was rigged. We’ve gone from four months’ of being told the election was fair and not rigged at all to…an admission it was rigged, and it’s a good thing it was rigged because it saved the world from four more years of that awful monster, Donald Trump.

What could possibly have evoked this admission just two weeks into the new Joe Biden/Kamala Harris administration?

One viewpoint is that this admission is being made at this time out of sheer arrogance. They know they’ve gotten away with it, so why not? Why not brag about what they did? But it seems to me that this is the worst possible time to be making the admission that a powerful cabal of elites conspired to rig the 2020 election. The Biden administration is floundering. Each passing day reveals two things: how radically progressive the Biden White House’s agenda is, and how little real national support there is for such an agenda.

Top cabal members such as Jeff Zucker at CNN, Jeff Bezos at Amazon and Thomas Donohue at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are suddenly announcing their resignations from their immensely powerful, influential, and lucrative jobs. Donohue made the announcement he was stepping down from the Chamber of Commerce just two days after the Time Magazine article was published – February 6. This was not some transitory job for Donohue – he had been the CEO of the Chamber since 1997.

Is This an Attempt at a ‘Controlled Explosion’?

I return to the point that this strange admission that a cabal of powerful elites conspired together to rig the 2020 election was made just four days before Trump’s scheduled Senate trial. Making this admission about a secret cabal working furiously behind the scenes to rig the election just four days before Donald Trump is to go on trial in the U.S. Senate might seem counterproductive. But it is a well-known media tactic.

Media critic Andrew Breitbart coined the term ‘controlled explosion’ to explain the news media strategy of attempting to spin damaging revelations by making admissions of guilt, but shaping the media narrative to downplay the admissions and limit the damage from the scandal. If the shadowy cabal that rigged the 2020 election has reason to believe that a large amount of their activity is about to be exposed, it would behoove them to approach sympathetic media outlets to launch preemptive narratives that will put the best possible spin on their activities.

Get Your Narrative Out First

Former Navy intelligence analyst J.E. Dyer at Liberty Unyeilding sheds some light on why the cabal may have participated in the Time Magazine article: they believe Trump could show something in his defense at the trial, and they want to get out there first and set their own narrative about their election rigging.

It could also be they anticipate some of what they did will be exposed should the Supreme Court agree to hear any of the five election-related cases and they are forced to move into the discovery phase of the cases. This tells me the powerful election-rigging cabal has grown increasingly nervous as more and more of what they did has come to light.

They should be nervous. They are riding a tiger, and they don’t dare hop off. They rigged the election to install an incredibly weak illegitimate President who could then begin ramming through their radical progressive agenda while bypassing the Congress. And now the fraud they perpetrated on the country to install Biden in the White House is coming out.

There never was any real popular support for Joe Biden. A fact this is going to become painfully and increasingly apparent over the next several weeks.

Brian Cates entered the political arena in March 2012, following the death of Andrew Breitbart. He is currently a political columnist for The Epoch Times and UncoverDC. Brian is based in South Texas and is the author of: “Nobody Asked For My Opinion … But Here It Is Anyway!” Twitter: @drawandstrike SubscribeStar: Brian Cates Epoch Times: Brian Cates