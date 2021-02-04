The signs have been evident for at least the last generation that the US is in the middle of a full-scale revolution from within that has been instigated by the Left’s forces. Virtually all US cultural institutions have been corrupted. The Biden administration openly seeks to transform America, whereas Obama only covertly, with a wink and a nod, signaled his radical intentions during his first presidential campaign in 2008. The Left’s goal is to rewrite the US Constitution and “re-imagine” American society along cultural Marxist lines. That includes exploiting identity politics for defunding the police, implementing a “Green New Deal” that will destroy the economy, and creating achieving the “anything goes” sexual anarchy that radicals conceived in the 1960s.

Furthermore, the Democrats and their operatives in the media are hell-bent on demonizing their political opposition – conservatives and Trump supporters – through censorship of protected political speech. Big Tech leftists have already “canceled” social media upstart Parler and have suspended the social media accounts of President Trump and thousands of his supporters. These actions accelerated after Election Day and continue unabated, with Biden supporters even calling for “reeducation camps” for Trump supporters – just like the Nazis and other totalitarians have implemented over the past 100 years!

Where will it all end? In the realization of George Orwell’s 1984 – a society in which the state-corporate oligarchy determines whether up is down or down is up. Arbitrarily and capriciously, depending on the whims of those controlling the government at any particular time. Forget about the Bill of Rights, especially freedom of speech and the right to bear arms.

Increasingly, there are signs evident that the country is already lost. How can the following disturbing signs possibly be reversed?

How the Left Views 6 Jan and Trump Supporters

Of critical importance is to understand how the Left view conservatives and Trump supporters. The Left is not interested in differences of opinion and achieve consensus with their political opponents; they seek their definition of unity, which is conformance and acquiescence to leftists’ political objectives – at any price, including the forced reeducation and criminalization of conservative political speech if/when necessary. The Left view the staged events at the US Capitol on 6 January as domestic terrorism and a nascent insurrection – all in line with the House Democrats single article of impeachment against President Trump (that he “fomented insurrection”). Never mind increasing evidence that the event was planned and perpetrated long before 6 January, and that Antifa and BLM activists were directly involved while the Capitol Hill police stood by and enabled access to the building. This audio interview with Mary McCord, a Deep State operative and Obama holdover in the Dept of Justice who was involved in the faux Russia collusion conspiracy provides the party line on how the Democrats are exploiting 6 January for political purposes, which will include clamping down on Trump supporters.

Redefining Domestic Terrorism

The narrative in the McCord interview directly supports House Democrats’ efforts to redefine and refocus federal agencies on “domestic terrorism.” Never mind that over $2 billion in property damage resulted from the riots of leftwing groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter in American cities in 2020 (continuing even today in Washington state and ignored by the media!). The Biden administration is pushing “an administration-wide effort to uncover domestic terrorism in the United States,” which they are riffing off the 6 January event on Capitol Hill. Note that administration spokesmen like Jennifer Psaki never mention the actual domestic terrorist threats posed by Antifa and BLM. Rather, it requires a Biden ally such as disgraced Obama CIA director John Brennan informs us who the real domestic terrorism targets are: “religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, Nativists, even libertarians.” And sure enough, House Democrats are down with revising the definition of domestic terrorism and implementing their version of anti-terrorism laws aimed at anyone other than Antifa and BLM in the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2021. The Democrats are using the actions of a couple of hundred nutjobs (seeded by Antifa and BLM activists) to ram through an invasive domestic terrorism bill that over 130 civil rights organizations have condemned in a letter to members of Congress on 19 January:

We urge you to oppose any new domestic terrorism charge, the creation of a list of designated domestic terrorist organizations, or other expansion of existing terrorism-related authorities. We are concerned that a new federal domestic terrorism statute or list would adversely impact civil rights and — as our nation’s long and disturbing history of targeting Black Activists, Muslims, Arabs, and movements for social and racial justice has shown — this new authority could be used to expand racial profiling or be wielded to surveil and investigate communities of color and political opponents in the name of national security.

A Return to Open Borders

Democrats have long supported a return to Obama-era open borders and a corresponding flood of illegal aliens into the US. One of The Hologram’s first actions were to sign an executive order for, among other things, halting forced deportation of illegal aliens for 100 days. Fortunately, the Republican attorney general in Texas filed suit to stop its implementation and a federal judge stayed the EO pending further review. This is just the first shot out of the Biden cannon regarding opening the border wide to any and all while completely setting aside US immigration laws.

A Return to Massive Regulation

Biden has signed-out an extremely important memorandum, “Modernizing Regulatory Review,” that will radicalize the implementation of federal regulations based on race, gender equality and climate change, rather than the economic costs and benefits to all Americans. Regulatory review, from the perspective of the Biden regime, involves Democrats determining what is in the public’s “best interests” without regard to the impact on private sector businesses and individuals. A clear recipe for economic disaster going forward – similar to the command economies that have failed historically around the world!

Weaponizing the IRS

Forget due process and the rule of law. The ghost of the IRS’s disgraced Lois Lerner during the Obama regime has returned in 2021. Democrats seek to return to the policy of using the IRS for selective enforcement of tax laws against their opponents once more, as described in this article from Judicial Watch:

Reminiscent of the Obama Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) witch hunt of conservative groups, a U.S. Senator who sits on the committee that oversees the tax agency is pushing it to revoke a student charity’s nonprofit status. The veteran lawmaker, Rhode Island Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse says the conservative student organization, Turning Point USA, should lose its nonprofit rating because it held large events that could help spread COVID-19.

DoJ Corruption Intensifies

That no one – so far – has been held accountable for crimes committed by Obama-era Dept of Justice and FBI officials is a travesty and a clear indication of the double standard that exists in America, in which those connected to the political class and Deep State are not held accountable for their actions. The double standard will continue unabated for the foreseeable future, as the corruption of DoJ, has gotten blatant in the Biden regime, as Tucker Carlson reported recently:

Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported a former business partner [Nicolaus Quaid] of Hunter Biden’s criminal defense attorney [Christopher Clark] has been picked as a top Justice Department official in President Biden’s new administration.

“On Jan. 21 of this year, the same day Nicholas McQuaid was featured in the Justice Department press release, Latham & Watkins filed a motion in court to withdraw McQuaid as an attorney [in a case] he was working on with Christopher Clark. So that means Joe Biden put at the head of the criminal division the partner of the guy his son had hired to defend him against the criminal division. Whoa,” Carlson said.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, according to the article, the DoJ has refused to respond to queries on whether Quaid would recuse himself from matters involved Hunter Biden. This is in-your-face corruption and conflict of interest.

Rescinding Opioid Abuse Treatment Policy

Biden’s EO actions are apparently aimed at reversing every single Trump policy, whether large or small. According to Gateway Pundit, President Trump was the first US president to oversee a decline in heroin deaths in the US. Nevertheless, Biden is rescinding a new policy that was focused on less restrictive access to opioid treatments, as described by Addiction Center here:

[Biden] will not support the last-minute Opioid treatment plan created by the Trump administration. The previous administration enforced less restrictive Opioid-related policies. They allowed practitioners to prescribe Buprenorphine (an Opioid treatment drug) without an “X-waiver.” The “X-waiver” is a federal license that permits clinicians to prescribe buprenorphine for opioid addiction treatment.

Under Trump’s clinical guidelines, more physicians gained access to Buprenorphine for medical treatment.

Confiscation of Legal Firearms

Although nothing has been seen so far from rabid anti-Second Amendment activist/politician Beto O’Rourke, whom Biden promised would be “placed in charge of gun control,” there are already disturbing signs that gun control – including gun grabs – is in our future. In this particular instance, a case involving a gun grab (2nd Amendment violation) and warrantless search and seizure (4th Amendment violation) by police in Rhode Island was recently appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. And the Democrats in Congress are just getting started with their gun control legislation with HR 127:

HR 127 establishes a federal firearms registration system that will be accessible by federal, state, and local governments, including the military – even the GENERAL PUBLIC! The system will track the make, model, and serial number of all firearms, their owners, the dates they were acquired, and where they are being stored.

H.R. 127 would also require all gun owners to be federally licensed.

That would mean that owning a gun would no longer be a right. Instead, it would be reduced to a “privilege” that the government could take away at any time.

Thirdly, this bill would also greatly restrict the type of ammunition that you can own…

Finally, HR 127 also criminalizes the possession of “large-capacity magazines” (those carrying greater than 10 rounds) and “ammunition that is 0.50 caliber or greater.”

These gun control provisions have been pushed by Democrats for 50 years, and government gun grabs are our future in a Democrat-controlled country.

Big Tech Attacks on Groups/Individuals

It is not just Democrats in government who are the authoritarians and fascists. Big Tech is upping the ante against conservatives and Trump supporters, too. Twitter recently suspended the social media account of Focus on the Family, a very influential Christian-based family organization. The reason given:

Its “Daily Citizen” publication stated factual information regarding the biological sex of Rachel Levine, President Biden’s assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services. [Levine is a “transsexual.”]

So much for free expression and science! After all, there are only two biological sexes: male and female – and current Marxists notions of a “spectrum of sexuality” are absurd, as pointed out in this Wall Street Journal editorial by two biologists, who stated that biologists should “stand up for the empirical reality of biological sex” and stop the virtue-signaling to the Left. Oh, by the way, the Democrats are going after QAnon believers, too, whom they identify as “existential threats” and for “spreading false information about the federal government.” Yes, the First Amendment is under attack by the Democrats from all directions!

Transgenders in the Armed Forces

Biden signed an EO lifting “the Pentagon’s ban on transgender people serving in the military.” This move – not supported by anything other than political virtue-signaling and bowing to leftist cultural mores – will negatively impact military readiness and unit cohesion, as well as other negative impacts detailed here. And our potential adversaries in Beijing, Moscow, Tehran, and elsewhere are toasting Biden’s action.

Summary and Conclusion

The above is merely a starter list of signs that the country is in deep, deep trouble. Other signs include Washington, DC, turned into a third world-like armed fortress designed to keep the people out, plagiarism is rewarded with high offices (both Biden and Harris!), no consequences for a college professor who tweeted out support for the death of Trump supporters, “journalists” have become narrative-pushers worthy of Pravda or China Daily, colleges and universities are now shunning military history, courts refuse to hear cases for process and standing reasons, and blatant corruption goes unpunished. The list is seemingly endless.

The signs are everywhere that the Democrats and their supporters in Big Tech, Academia, and the Deep State are on the attack and hell-bent on destroying all of our cultural and political institutions and the Constitution. Can these signs be effectively fought and reversed? Consider that the Biden administration is only two weeks old, and no real legislation from leftwing Democrats has seen the light of day – yet!

Conservatives and Trump supporters are under siege by the leftists in government, Big Tech, public education, the legacy media, and their underwriters on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley. The last bastions of constitutional freedom and American traditions include independent media, homeschoolers, talk radio, and churches (well, some of them, anyway). We must defend them at all costs and fight the Left’s unconstitutional actions throughout society in the courts, in the hallways of state capitols, and the streets through mass civil disobedience, if necessary.

Stu Cvrk served 30 years in the US Navy in a variety of active and reserve capacities, with considerable operational experience in the Middle East and the Western Pacific. An oceanographer and systems analyst through education and experience, Stu is a graduate of the US Naval Academy, where he received a classical liberal education. This functions as the key foundation for his political commentary. He threads daily on Twitter on a wide range of political topics, such as the military, foreign policy, government, economics, and world affairs.Twitter: @STUinSD