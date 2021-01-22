Dark To Light: Flames On The Side Of My Face

Click on Arrow to Listen

We did a great news round up today! We spoke about the horrible treatment of the National Guard, COVID (or lack thereof), election fraud, Aurora, and more! Please make sure to take a read of the articles linked here. They provide some great background.

We will, indeed, be back on Monday!

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

UncoverDC.com: Doe v Twitter – Twitter fails to protect a child (https://uncoverdc.com/2021/01/21/doe-v-twitter-twitter-fails-to-protect-a-child/)

UncoverDC.com: An illegitimate President takes power (https://uncoverdc.com/2021/01/21/an-illegitimate-president-takes-power/)

UncoverDC.com: Intelligence community wake-up call – Will they listen? (https://uncoverdc.com/2021/01/21/intelligence-community-wake-up-call-will-they-listen/)