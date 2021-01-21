The last two and a half months have been a surreal journey for much of the American people. First, an election was blatantly stolen on November 3. President Donald J. Trump was coasting to a significant victory on election night when six key states suddenly shut down their vote counting. Upon resuming in the early morning hours, many of these states made massive vote dumps for Joe Biden, just enough to give him the victory.

Then over the course of two months, every single constitutional safeguard that should have prevented the certifying of that the stolen election failed, from state legislatures to the Supreme Court, to the US Congress itself.

This surreal two-and-a-half-month journey culminated at noon on January 20th, as the country watched an illegitimate President [who will highly likely be replaced long before his term is over] take the oath of office.

Joe the Popular?

Having now installed this illegitimate President, the elite class in DC will now turn all their powers to the task of convincing the American public that Joe Biden is a far more popular president than the man he just replaced in the Oval Office. That is a tall order, but it’s necessary for Biden and those backing him to make the sweeping changes they are planning as they attempt to reverse all of Trump’s policies.

Donald Trump left office with a 51% approval rating, according to Rasmussen, one of the few remaining pollsters with a record for accuracy. Given the fact, the Democrats had just impeached Trump for a second time that’s nothing short of amazing.

To be an effective President, Biden must have enough popular support to be able to govern. In a country where over eighty percent of Republican voters are convinced organized electoral fraud played a key role in putting him in the White House, Biden faces an almost insurmountable hurdle.

Millions of Americans believe their votes were nullified through the blatant election theft shenanigans that went on in six key states: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada. Biden can claim he won the election fair and square and insist these Americans get behind his agenda of reversing the Trump “America First” policies, but it remains to be seen how successful he’ll be at building any broad national support.

Joe the Placeholder?

Joe Biden is 78 years old and is already in mental decline. This has already been extensively documented during the 2020 campaign, but new instances of Biden’s mental struggles will be surfacing daily.

On Inauguration Day, the newly sworn President was seen wearing an earpiece through which he was obviously receiving instructions. At one point, as he approaches Marine guards in a doorway, he was apparently told through his earpiece, “Salute the Marines.” Instead of raising his arm in the required salute as instructed, Biden loudly said “Salute the Marines!” as he walked right past them.

Biden likely won’t be in power for more than a few months, as many fully expect him to make way for his Vice-President, Kamala Harris, perhaps before his first full year in office is completed. Given that Harris is one of the most genuinely unlikable politicians to ever campaign – failing to generate even as much as 1% support in the Democratic primaries on her own – such a switch from Biden to Harris would have very interesting ramifications for the country.

A Most Infuriating Presidency

What makes Biden’s presidency such an infuriating travesty is that literally everything the D.C. elite class claimed about the Trumps is true of the Biden’s.

Illicit dealings with Russia? Check!

Shady business dealings with foreign regimes? Check!

Strong-arming foreign leaders by threatening to withhold American aid? Check!

The Biden’s did everything Trump and his family were accused of, and yet the Trumps are now gone after more than five years of the absurd Russian Witch Hunt, while the Biden’s have replaced them in the White House.

A fake Russian scandal concocted by the Clinton campaign hounded Donald Trump and his associates for his entire Presidency. What will the Biden’s very real scandals do to their own tenure in the White House?

Although it wasn’t mentioned much during the corporate media’s fawning coverage of the inauguration, the Biden family is coming into the White House already under federal criminal investigation.

Although Joe Biden has dismissed the ongoing federal criminal investigation of his son Hunter as ‘Russian disinformation,’ evidence already made public from the recovered laptop makes it clear there is a real scandal here. But having a real scandal and getting the mainstream news media to cover it are two different things…

No Biden Scandals Allowed!

The whole world got a look at just how far the mainstream “news” media and Big Tech would go to cover up legitimate Biden scandals before the 2020 election when news of the Hunter Biden laptop story was actively suppressed for months.

Why should anything be different now that Biden is in office? There is even more incentive than there was before for corporate media and Big Tech to cover up and censor any breaking news developments that make this current President, or his family, look bad.

Having seen how far these propagandists would go to cover-up for candidate Biden and his family, the question that naturally arises is: how far will they be willing to go now to bury scandals for President Biden and the first family?

This is why independent news media like UncoverDC and The Epoch Times is more important to the survival of the Republic than ever. Corporate news media buries the real news to present only their own hand-picked political narratives. People who want the truth will turn to independent outlets that will follow stories wherever the facts lead them.

As corporate news media tries to hide the real stories from the public during a Biden administration, UncoverDC will be fearlessly pursuing the stories the public needs to know about.

Brian Cates entered the political arena in March 2012, following the death of Andrew Breitbart. He is currently a political columnist for The Epoch Times and UncoverDC. Brian is based in South Texas and is the author of: “Nobody Asked For My Opinion … But Here It Is Anyway!” Twitter: @drawandstrike SubscribeStar: Brian Cates Epoch Times: Brian Cates