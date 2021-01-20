Dark To Light: The Day Is Here

Click Arrow to Listen

Inauguration day is here and we reflect on the past four years, where we came from, and where we are going. We discuss shortcomings and huge successes, and forecast what is needed to be successful in the future. Also, we hit on the declassification of SpyGate files and last minute Presidential pardons.

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Notes of FBI Int. Steele 2017 (https://justthenews.com/sites/default/files/2021-01/Notes%20of%20FBI%20Int%20Steele%202017.pdf)

Steele 2017 FBI debriefing (https://justthenews.com/sites/default/files/2021-01/Steele2017FBIDebriefing.pdf)