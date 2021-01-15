Dark To Light: Washington D.C.

Click Arrow to Listen

It’s a good ol’ fashioned news roundup on today’s edition of Dark to Light, where we cover the phone calls we are getting from normal folks everywhere, along with the information we know about how many troops are in the Capitol ahead of next week, and the CIA has released a ton of UFO files.

Then, we dissect the Parler situation, talk about Epik Hosting Services, and go through a bit about Twitter’s obvious bias.

Parler deposition (https://www.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.wawd.294664/gov.uscourts.wawd.294664.23.0_1.pdf)

UFO files (https://www.theblackvault.com/documentarchive/ufos-the-central-intelligence-agency-cia-collection/)

Epik’s advice to Parler (https://uncoverdc.com/2021/01/14/exclusive-epiks-advice-to-parler/)

Hypocrisy signals from Mars (https://uncoverdc.com/2021/01/13/hypocrisy-signals-received-on-mars/)

Project Veritas (https://uncoverdc.com/2021/01/14/project-veritas-undercover-work-yields-arrest-of-texas-election-worker/)