President Trump says he cannot support certification of the Nov. 3 election because “the numbers being certified are verifiably wrong.” There seems to be growing evidence of election fraud and Trump asserts that he does not seek to “thwart the Democratic process” but, rather, he is “acting to protect it.” The President asked Americans in December to join him for The March to Save America, saying it would be “wild.” Protest organizer, Ali Alexander, from the Stop the Steal coalition says there may be over one million people in attendance.

Protesters will proceed to the US Capitol at 1 p.m. where Congress will convene to count the Electoral College votes. A coalition of senators, led by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) plans to challenge disputed electors if they cannot obtain “a 10-day audit of the disputed states.” There are also reportedly over 100 GOP House members who plan to object on Jan. 6. Dr. Peter Navarro told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro on Saturday night that he was a member of a 6-person team, including Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who briefed “hundreds and hundreds” of legislators from Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin about allegations of election fraud. Navarro will release a report he calls The Art of the Steal on Monday.

There will also be pre-march events starting on Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. at Freedom Plaza. Several groups are organizing the protests, including Women for America First, led by Kylie Kremer and Ali Alexander with the Stop the Steal coalition. Kremer has secured a protest permit for the day.

The Metropolitan D.C. police department posted a list of no parking zones and street closures for the protests. Mayor Bowser has reportedly requested assistance from more than 340 National Guard for the events. Many high-profile speakers are scheduled to speak including, former Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and Diamond and Silk.