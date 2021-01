Click Arrow to Listen

It is the first show of the New Year and we go over the perfect call that President Trump had with the Secretary of State in Georgia. We also talk about the COVID rebellion and more shenanigans going on across the country. A-Women? Really?

Do not miss the first show of the New Year with Frank and Beanz.

LINKS WE DISCUSSED

Sam Braslow Twitter: A group of anti-maskers protest

Washington Examiner Twitter: Congress opens with a prayer that ends in “Amen…..and a woman”