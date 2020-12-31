Expert witness, Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, gave a presentation to the Georgia State Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Dec. 30 detailing how he can perform a forensic examination of paper ballots to detect kinematic artifacts. Pulitzer is a pattern recognition expert holding over 200 patents. His patents are used on 12 billion handheld devices around the world. The subcommittee met to hear evidence of alleged fraud from multiple witnesses assembled by Trump election campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani pertaining to the 2020 Georgia state Presidential election.

Kinematic artifacts are “evidence on paper” of folding, printing, and markings on the physical ballots. Every physical process applied to a ballot leaves marks, many of which are invisible to the naked eye. Pulitzer said he could quickly detect many kinds of election fraud by running the ballots through forensic scanners designed to detect these kinematic artifacts.

With 100 percent accuracy, Pulitzer said that his process could detect the following types of fraud or irregularities:

How many ballots were printed by a specific machine.

Counterfeit ballots.

Ballots from China.

The type of ink used.

How many ballots were mailed.

How many ballots were filled out by machine.

How many ballots were counted more than once.

Which ballots went through adjudication.

How many ballots were scanned more than once.

What candidates were marked on all the ballots in the categories above.

Pulitzer showed a slide during his presentation quoting a Fulton County Election official stating that 106,000 of 113,130 votes were adjudicated, an astounding 93.67% adjudication rate. Pulitzer said that the high adjudication rates indicate that the machines are not working properly.

He said the only way to determine exactly what happened is to examine the paper ballots, which are “the historical artifact of the voter.” He voiced alarm over the fact that taxpayers are being denied access to their ballots, “What is there to hide? With the physical artifact of the human interaction that is putting people in office. That is unacceptable and unAmerican…They trusted you that this was right.” He said he can process 500,000 ballots in two hours and would do it free of charge.

Later in the afternoon, Pulitzer requested to interrupt the hearing. He announced that he and his team had real-time access to the Dominion Voting System machines through a polling pad device being used in the Georgia Senate run-off election—the very machines that were supposedly not connected to the internet. He said the intent of the vote could be changed in real-time with an internet connection, thus demonstrating that the vote is not secure in any way. He explained:

“At this very moment, at a polling location in the County, not only do we now have access to the devices, to the poll pad, the system, but we are in. And it is not supposed to have wifi, and that is not supposed to be able to happen. So we’ve documented now, it’s communicating two ways, in real-time, meaning it is receiving data and sending data, should never happen, shouldn’t be wifi. We’ve now documented it in real-time, so we can shut down the data. But that is going on right there where everyone is voting. And, I just wanted to get it into the record.”

Pulitzer also went live on YouTube on Dec. 31 to show “hacked voting places” in Georgia talking in a two-way dialogue to servers in China in real-time while votes were being cast. He begged people to “open their eyes” and push legislators to allow forensic examination of the paper ballots.

His testimony on Wednesday moved the subcommittee. They passed a unanimous motion to allow forensic examination of the Fulton County ballots. Pulitzer committed to examining the ballots as soon as they were made available to him.