If you’re thinking Joe Biden will be seated behind the desk in the Oval Office on January 20, put that thought on hold. I’m standing by my Sept. 26 prediction that President Trump will serve a consecutive second term.

What happens between now and inauguration day, and in the weeks following, will not be pretty. I believe tensions will rise sharply after Jan. 6, and when it’s finally announced that Joe and Dr. Jill will not be moving to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, you can expect to see violence across America like you’ve never seen before. The Deep State, both the vanguard in Congress and their Marxist street guerillas, will not like being Trumped a second time.

Three months ago, on Sep. 26, I wrote a piece titled, Predictions for how 2020 comes to an end. In that article, I made seven prognostications.

First: Trump would win in a landslide. He did.

Second: Joe Biden would not concede. He didn’t.

Third. Massive voter fraud would create confusion. It did.

Fourth: Election results would be delayed. They were and still are.

Fifth: Some states would try to throw the electoral college into confusion. Some have.

Sixth: Nancy Pelosi would be acting patriotic and concerned about the Constitution. She has. (Emphasis on the word “acting,” because she is neither.)

Seventh: Marxists on the street (Antifa, BLM, etc.) would intensify their burning, looting, and murdering. This one hasn’t happened—yet. But as I mentioned above, once Trump is declared to have a 2nd term, this seventh prediction will come true, and violence will break out in massive waves.

Brace yourselves

Anyone who’s thinking ahead has already stocked up on essentials. That includes a few months’ worth of food, medicine, and yes, toilet paper. We can pray that it doesn’t happen, but several sources with decades of experience in our nation’s intelligence agencies told me they expect approximately 300,000 ruffians to hit the streets and vent their anger at the news of Trump’s 2nd term, and they expect the violence to be intense and widespread.

However, those same insiders also say those numbers will dwindle relatively quickly. As one former agent told me, “Half of those causing chaos will be basement dwellers who’d curl up in the fetal position after getting hit in the face with a bean bag.” He went on to predict that after a week, the number of “protestors” nationwide will drop to about 150,000. He then predicted that the number of street thugs would continue to drop by about half each week until things settled down.

Whether those numbers play out is yet to be seen, but I think it’s fair to say that based on past behavior, BLM, Antifa, and other Marxist agitators will certainly be out burning, looting, and yes, murdering. Trump’s first term doesn’t end until January 20, so I hope he does the right thing and invokes the insurrection act to protect Americans by quelling the violence with the use of U.S. troops. Our Marxist mayors can’t be counted on. They continue to have their police forces stand down so that street thugs can have their way.

Need for Trump’s team to be patriots

If you haven’t yet done so, you should definitely listen to the interview of Patrick Byrne by UncoverDC’s editor-in-chief Tracy Beanz on her Dark to Light podcast. Byrne, the former CEO of Overstock.com, has spent more than $1.5 million of his own money exposing the fraud that occurred this past election.

In the interview, you’ll hear Byrne describe a meeting he attended in the Oval Office with Gen. Michael Flynn, attorney Sidney Powell, and several White House lawyers. It will become rapidly clear as you listen that Flynn, Powell, and Byrne are patriots, standing up for truth to be exposed, while the White House lawyers are not.

Byrne related how disrespectful these lawyers were to Trump, and that they already have job offers lined up where they will make more than $1million a year—if they help ease Trump out of office.

Hearing that infuriated me.

In a letter to Major-General Robert Howe on Aug. 17, 1779, George Washington wrote, “Few men have virtue to withstand the highest bidder.” In the oval office in December of 2020, the same could be said of White House lawyers. Trump clearly needs patriots on his team—those who seek to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States—not those who seek to pad their pockets at the expense of truth and the Republic.

In the coming week, rallies to uphold the rule of law are scheduled across the country, and a huge rally is slated for Washington DC on Jan. 5th and 6th. I believe these rallies are absolutely necessary. Lawmakers must be reminded that in America, all political power rests with the people and that elected officials serve at the consent of the governed.

It is my firm belief that more patriots exist than Marxist street thugs, and those rallies will be a bold statement that by sheer numbers, true Americans are a force to be reckoned with. The country, our very Republic, is at stake. Either we remain a nation of laws, or we will have submitted to a rule by the mafia.

What the future holds

As I said, I believe Trump will remain in office, but that alone will not be enough to protect America from eventually falling into the grips of Marxism. If the problems within America are not fixed in the next four years, another Trump term will merely delay the fall. After Jan. 20, 2021, the decision to restore America to its foundational principles sits squarely on the shoulders of Donald Trump. He won’t be able to do it alone, but the decision is his.

To that end, I’ve spent considerable time these past few months talking with people, identifying the obstacles to restoring America and what to do about them. The solutions won’t be easy, nor will they be pretty. In fact, many people will be shocked at the actions required because of the vast corruption that will be exposed and the shakeups that will occur along the way. But if America is to remain free, these are actions that must be taken.

The product resulting from these conversations is a book entitled, “Keeping Our Freedom: Nine things Trump must absolutely do in his 2nd term—and what we can do to help.” The book has a Foreword by Dr. Alan Keyes and can be pre-ordered from the publisher. It will be released on or before January 20.

Bottom line, I predict Trump wins re-election, but that alone will not be enough to keep America free. Trump must choose to restore the Republic, true patriots must rise up, and “The People” must take back their government. Those with virtue to withstand the highest bidders must seize the day.

Daniel Bobinski, M.Ed. is a certified behavioral analyst, best-selling author, corporate trainer, executive coach, and columnist. He’s also a veteran and a self-described Christian Libertarian who believes in the principles of free-market capitalism—while standing firmly against crony capitalism.

