The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow September 22, 2022

The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow
Once again, folks, I will be hosting “This Week’s News” on Brighteon TV, “America Unhinged,” Friday at 9:00 EST.
IN POLITICAL NEWS
1) Inhabitants of New York stampede south in efforts to escape crime, filth, and tyranny. (5,000 switched their license plates to Florida in August alone).
2) Speaking of New York, the AG there has filed a civil lawsuit against President Trump for “overvaluing” properties. Ok, so in other words, they have no criminal charges they can file. Period.
NY AG’S LATEST ACCUSATION AGAINST TRUMP: “The Trump Organization created and used more than 200 false and misleading asset valuations on a statement of financial condition over a 10-year period.”pic.twitter.com/CmjerxMPqy
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 21, 2022
3) Funny. Woke white women are driving the spizzledrinket leftoid movement, yet now other leftoids are complaining their “white woman spirituality” is “harming people.
-No pleasing some rocksnots.
4) Julie Kelly asks if this is the new normal, with incomplete data and media-fueled panic ruling the day.
5) The CorruptoKKKRats voted down a Hunter Biteme probe.
-Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya.
6) New opioids, ten times stronger than Fentanyl, are linked to the overdose surge. That and the ChiComs and the open border, but yeah.
7) The Pentagon will unveil the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber in December. I managed to sneak a pic here.__________________
8) New Mogadishu (SF) had a “bold” plan for cutting homelessness in five years. Overall, homelessness exploded. According to the SFChronicle article, and I’m quoting, “moving the needle on chronic homelessness remains elusive.”
-These people are so stupid they don’t even know what they are writing.
9) An audit found noncompliance relating to over $200 million in China Virus state funds in Minnesota.
JUST IN: Audit finds noncompliance relating to $200 million in MN state money given for COVID-19@mnhealth left the state "open to potential fraud and waste" and use of taxpayer money "for inappropriate or unapproved purposes."
Report: https://t.co/X9FHZfbg7y pic.twitter.com/iOKUNPIiNd
— Clarity (@covid_clarity) September 21, 2022
IN ECONOMIC NEWS
10) Profits plummet, and vehicles are left unfinished as Ford struggles with inflation.
11) U.S. GDP forecast via Atlanta Fed barely above .0%.
12) Home sales plunge 18%.
13) And the Fed raised the target rate by 75 basis points, and the mortgage rate rose to 6.38%
14) Farmers have joined the populist revolt in America. Are they ready to raise “more hell and less corn?”
IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS
15) Pootie-poot announces partial mobilization.
16) The EU may have a plan to ban all Russkie diesel in February, but in the meantime, they are paying more than ever for Russkie diesel fuel.
17) And another of Zero’s stupid and flimsy legacies disappears as a series of occupied Ukraine regions set up referendums to join Russia.
Series Of Occupied Ukraine Regions Set Referendums As ‘National Mobilization’ Being Pushed Through Russia’s Duma
18) Japan, which has been lagging behind the rest of the world in inflation, has now seen the price index rise by 3% from a year ago, with food up 4.7%.
Even in Japan, Inflation Begins to Rage after 23 Years of True Price Stability
19) Fedhead Jerome Powell says it will be “very challenging” to tame inflation without steep job losses.
IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS
20) A whistleblower said Dr. Fallacy funded China Virus development.
-Yep.
21) Talk about addiction: the pandemic spoogepistles are whining about Rutabaga’s comment that the China Virus is over.
22) Basketballer Kyrie Irving speaks more truth on the China Virus than 90% of the world leaders: the vaxes were “one of the biggest violations of human rights in history.”
23) Canada plans to drop the China Virus vax requirement to enter the country.
24) Steve Kirsch on why it’s nearly impossible to change the vaxiopaths’ minds despite overwhelming data. Too much “cognitive dissonance” in admitting they were wrong.
-I would argue, as this sets in, it’s even worse: they may be looking at having condemned their own elderly and children to permanent heart disease or other side effects and to deeply damaging their own health.
25) And another Kirsch: Dr. Paul Offit, one of the world’s most respected vax experts, is now officially anti-vax.
26) Gee, thanks vaxxers: “Healthy, Successful People are suddenly dying off faster than the General Population.”
27) A federal district court judge struck down Rutabaga’s Head Start vax mandate.
And Finally…
28) A Canadian high school says it is illegal to criticize a transoid teacher with size triple X inflated boobies, even as students bail on her classes and the school board refuses to address the issue.
-I’m tellin ya, it’s utterly ridiculous, and the breast option is a tit for tat in which every mammary and woman rises up to their knockers and, with honkers and headlights, demands this creature rein in those offending funbagss before they take on a life of their own.
AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS
Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS
Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE