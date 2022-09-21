The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow September 21, 2022

The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow
Once again, folks, I will be hosting “This Week’s News” on Brighteon TV, “America Unhinged,” Friday at 9:00 EST.
IN POLITICAL NEWS
1) We’re winning, folks. We’re winning huge, and the lidtoids are in full panic mode now, as seen in this Hill piece.
Nothing in our history prepares Americans for what’s likely to arrive this November
2) Stacey M1 Abrams, the Human Planet, has fallen further behind Brian Kemp in the Georgia governor’s race. Yep, across the board now they are in retreat.
Kemp widens lead over Abrams to 8 points in Georgia governor race: poll
3) Meanwhile, Herschel Walker is leading the Warlock.
4) Even Yertle now thinks the GOP gets the Senate, meaning we’ll probably get a +3 advantage.
5) Ad spending shows that DemoKKKRats are pinning everything on abortion. Good luck.
Ad spending shows Dems hinging midterm hopes on abortion
6) An Arizona senator says foster kids are being sold into slavery.
GOP senator: AZ foster kids are being sold into sexual slavery
7) The White House again walks back Rutabaga’s Taiwan comments.
8) The Justice Department is desperate to conceal the Trump records.
9) Minnesota Republicans are surging statewide as crime runs rampant. Minneapolis to be renamed New Somalia.
10) The Pentagon is investigating/reviewing its psychological ops after many social media outlets removed fake accounts suspected of being run by the U.S. military.
-Ok, so understand that they do not do this because they are virtuous but because they fear exposure both in public media and in legal terms.
11) In peaceful and tranquil Benghazi-by-the-lake 63 were shot, including 9 fatally in weekend violence.
12) A sailor is accused of torching the USS Bonhomme Richard after failing to become a SEAL and after being assigned deck duty (price tag $1.2 billion).
13) So a task force has recommended “anxiety screening” for all adults under 65 for . . . what? Are you allowed to say “because of fears of side effects/death from the vax?”
14) The Department of InJustice today charged “brazen theft” of $250 million from the pandemic food program. Color me skeptical unless at least half those charged are DemoKKKrats.
15) The Rutabaga’s Fourth Reich in action: a lunatic DemoKKKrat murdered an 18-year-old Republican, running him down with his car.
Lunatic Democrat Deliberately Murders an 18-Year-Old Republican
16) Polling errors threaten the industry. No kidding. Only Trafalgar, Richard Baris, and Basham are trustworthy, although this year Civiqs has seemed to be a leading polling indicator.
17) The DOInJustice seems to think there is something wrong with naming alternate electors. Instead, the FascistBI and DoInjustice are devoting huge resources to silence Rutabaga’s opponents.
18) A Brooklyn uber-leftie tried to organize a neighborhood watch. It didn’t go well. To begin with, no one wanted to be labeled a “park Karen.” Worse, they couldn’t even decide on a name—but one woman who was there for protection wore a cap that said “ACAB” (“All Cops are Bastards”). Good times.
IN ECONOMIC NEWS
19) Predictably as mortgage rates rise, housing starts have declined—but apartment startups increase as people can no longer afford houses.
20) Meanwhile, the National Association of Home Builders Market Index falls more than expected.
21) Here come the electric bills.
IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS
22) Russia unfurls plan to annex swaths of Ukraine.
-I thought the Russkies were losing?
23) Switzerland’s environment minister suggests people shower together to save energy.
-Gee, what a horrible thought.
24) Spectrum News meteorologist Erick Adame was fired for his homosexual porn online.
25) Oh nooooo! The energy crisis has fired a global hunt for coal.
26) Uganda declares an Ebola outbreak after one person dies.
27) If Republicans win in November, Uke spending is probably toast.
IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
28) Actor Woody Harrelson said the “last people” he would trust with his health are “Big Pharma and Big Government.”
29) Blind Lemon Don on CNN was shocked when his guest said that African kings, not British royals, should be the ones paying reparations because “they rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on beaches.”
30) Ewww. Ray J says Kris Jenner (that’s the mom, right?) made him and Kim Kardashian film a second sex tape then had all watch and choose which to release.
-Every single one of these people is screwed up beyond belief. They are bordering on Manson-level nutso.
31) Roseanne Barr is back on television with a new special years after being canceled on her own show.
Breaking: Roseanne Back on Air with New TV Gig
IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS
32) Brownstone, which has covered the China Virus hoax pandemic since it began, notes that it ends as a political ploy.
It Ends as it Began: As a Political Ploy
33) Yet Biteme’s DOJ continues to defend many of these moronic policies in court.
Biden Declares Pandemic “Over” Despite Continued Use in Policies and Programs
34) Critics flooded Twit after the Rutabaga declared the pandemic over.
And Finally…
35) A Massachusetts city was terrorized by a rafter of ugly, angry turkeys that were attacking locals and chasing cars.
-Oh, wait. It’s just “The View” is filming in town.
AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS
Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot's History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History.
Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE
