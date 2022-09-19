Monday, September 19, 2022
Dark To Light: We Can’t Stop Talking About It

Tracy Beanz
It is a bit of a crazy Monday as Frank and Beanz tackle the news of the weekend. First, it’s Hurricane Fiona ravaging Puerto Rico. Next, the Martha’s Vineyard hypocrisy. Then, we move on to what is still happening (and will sadly continue to happen) with vaccines. Finally, Beanz ends the show with something super interesting found on “Coffee and Covid”.

Definitely hang in there for this show. You don’t want to miss it.

