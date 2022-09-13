The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow September 13, 2022

The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) The evil Rutabaga raided President Trump’s home while negotiating plea deals with the 9/11 terrorists

2) A Texas teacher was placed on administrative leave after telling students to call pedos “minor-attracted persons.” Did she also call killers “murder attracted persons?”

3) I guess you call this starting from the bottom. A North Carolina court orders that nurses can be sued for following doctors’ orders.

-Now allow doctors to be charged for following Dr. Fallacy’s orders.

4) Kari Lake was already asked if she’d run for vice president with Trump. Her answer: “For so long, many of you in the media have been trying to act like I don’t have the skill to run for governor. Now, apparently, I’m so skilled that you think I should be VP. I take it as a compliment, so thank you for asking.”

5) File this under “if true”: Vermont Senate race has the Republican-only seven points back in a “solid DemoKKKrat” seat.

6) Teens were sent to Wyoming ranches for therapy and said they found a nightmare of hard work and humiliation.

-In other words, they found real life.

7) Hmm. Just can’t figure out why this would happen. The Seattle Police Department is “screwed” as “catastrophic” losses continue due to not being allowed to, er, police.

8) Biteme scolds American airports: “What the hell is the matter with us?”

-Wait, wasn’t President Trump ridiculed for saying that American airports were substandard Third World? Now they are becoming stomping grounds for ferals.

9) Speaking of the Rutabaga, he has called for a plan to slash cancer deaths in half within 25 years.

-He might be better served to try to deal with Alzheimer’s, but of course, that would be too late for him.

10) First-time fathers’ brains shrink by 2% after the birth of their baby.

-Silly me. I thought that happened when you proposed.

11) Victor Davis Hanson argues that we went mad because we could, and we could because we were rich and bored.

12) Ashli Babbitt’s shooter admitted he didn’t know if she was a threat but was cleared without a criminal investigation.

Ashli Babbitt’s Shooter Admitted He Didn’t Know If She Was Threat, But Was Cleared Without Criminal Investigationhttps://t.co/6RdfwGF4M6 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 12, 2022

13) Working women who stay single and childless are richer than other groups. (For now). However, they are not as productive. The Institute for Research on Poverty found that married men were more productive than single women.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

14) After a month of calm, the CORE U.S. inflation rate for August is now expected to rise again.

-I guess the “Inflation Reduction Act” is kicking in.

15) Silicon Valley’s leading matchmaker is looking to recruit women to bag the most eligible tech billionaires.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

16) Germany is paying Russia more money for fewer imports. Yeah, those sanctions are really working.

17) Zelensky may not have been a victim but an instigator. Did he refuse talks with Russia days before the war?

18) Trump is vindicated as Germany’s blame game starts with Frau Merkel’s party attacked for “16 years of energy policy failure.”

19) India, the world’s largest rice exporter, has restricted shipments of rice.

20) Guess I missed this: Germany’s ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steel factory, is shutting down.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

21) Ricky “Shake-your-bon-bons” Martin has been hit with a sexual assault suit from his nephew.

22) Eric Clapner (as Surgeon General Joyce Elders used to call him) was a fool when he told girlfriend (and George Harrison’s wife at that time) Patty Boyd that the song “Layla” was about her. Now she reveals she asked for royalties from that song in her divorce from Clapner.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

23) New South Wales’s government admitted to falsifying China Virus data.

-Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya!

The NSW government has admitted to

falsifying data. Effectively anyone who had

Covid in the 28 days prior to entering

hospital even if they had recovered, was

counted as a Covid case. pic.twitter.com/Nvtud4p0tw — SugaryIron (@SugaryIron) February 15, 2022

24) A new study in the New England Journal of Medicine says that the effectiveness of the Pfizer vax becomes negative within five months and that the vax destroys any protection a person had from natural immunity.

A new study in NEJM shows not only that Pfizer vaccine effectiveness becomes negative within five months but that the vaccines destroy any protection a person would have had from natural immunity. https://t.co/Hq9dhi2mYA — Toby Young (@toadmeister) September 12, 2022

25) One of the best reporters on the China Virus, Steve Kirsch, now has an “informant” inside the CDC who says that “they truly believe the vaxxes are safe and effective.”

26) Kollyfornia ‘s nutjob legislature has now essentially banned all vax dissent by doctors.

-Every one of those legislators is a criminal and should face consequences in court, then jail.

27) This is a trickle that will soon turn into a stream; then into a flood. A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against several Kolllyfornia hospitals for using Remdesivir without informed consent as a China Virus treatment.

BREAKING REPORT: Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Several California Hospitals for Using Remdesivir Without Informed Consent as a COVID-19 Treatment… — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 12, 2022

28) A new Harvard/John’s Hopkins study found that for every one China Virus hospitalization prevented, “18 to 98 actual serious adverse events” may have been caused.

A new Harvard/John’s Hopkins study found that for every one COVID hospitalization prevented, “18 to 98 actual serious adverse events” have have been caused. The vaccine and vaccine mandates have been an enormous mistake, and studies are proving it.https://t.co/5Z4wweBC9i — Larry Sanger (@lsanger) September 11, 2022

And finally…

29) And finally, the world’s most advanced humanoid robot Ameca reassures us that there is “no need to worry” and that “robots will never take over the world,” that they are here to “serve humans.”

-Anyone remember the great Twilight Zone episode, “To Serve Man?”. . . “It’s a COOKBOOK!” yells the hero as he finally deciphered the alien book he got.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

