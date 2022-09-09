The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow September 9, 2022

The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) A Rasmussen poll shows 52% of voters support impeaching the Rutabaga.

2) DemoKKKrat mayor Muriel Bow Wow Bowser has declared an emergency as 11,000 border crossers arrive in D.C.

-Send. Them. All. And the ones you don’t send to D.C. should be shipped to Botoxic’s home address.

3) The thoroughly evil New York Attorney General has ordered Steve Bannon to be perp-walked in front of the slavish media.

BREAKING: NY AG Orders Steve Bannon Perp-Walked in Front of Prostrate Media America is now a Purge Country pic.twitter.com/OF48Ep89jf — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 8, 2022

4) And here they go again. A federal grand jury is investigating Trump’s Save America PAC.

5) A ways out, but Manchin-on-a-Hill appears to be in trouble in West Virginia, with Republican Jim Justice leading him by 15 in a recent poll.

6) Meanwhile, South Carolina DemoKKKrats call on their U.S. Senate nominee to quit after saying she treats white people like feces and that you have to keep them under control.

7) Carnegie Mellon’s communist racist theory prof said she hoped the Queen “an excruciating death.”

8) A Virginia election official was indicted on multiple corruption charges, making 1,182 criminal convictions related to the 2020 election.

-Oh? I thought this was a fair and legit election.

9) People with disabilities have sued over blocked Portland sidewalks held hostage to the homeless.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

10) The FAA will switch its Oklahoma facility to solar power at a cost of $4 million.

11) Seems like I say this every day: U.S. 30-year mortgage rises, now to 6.11%

12) Blackstone has reached a $4.7 million deal to buy Ancestry.com.

-Now, what would Blackstone want with your DNA?

Blackstone is buying your DNA

Your DNA will be your data.

Agenda 2030 pic.twitter.com/BCVrMcRbSc — Truth Seeker (@vikki0164) September 5, 2022

13) Fascistbook (MetaBeta . . . “Meta” means death in Hebrew) has disbanded its team responsible for ensuring its products are ethical.

-“Ethics? We don’t need no stinkin’ ethics.”

14) Oberlin College has finally paid out the full $35.5 million it owed to the bakery for defamation

Oberlin College pays out FULL $36.5m it owes to bakery

https://t.co/wkrrQxUQ3p — Wendy Kortepeter (@WKortepeter) September 9, 2022

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

15) Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96. The longest reigning monarch in British history—over 70 years—there were 15 prime ministers under Queen Elizabeth.

16) Upchuck’s succession stirs Caribbean calls for reparations.

17) Again, we note it’s Pootie-poot saying it, but it’s true: “the gap separating Western elites from their own citizens is widening.”

18) A giant 2-million-pound-sterling wind turbine was knocked over by the wind.

IN INTERGALACTIC NEWS

19) A sunspot turning toward earth is so big it is changing how the sun vibrates.

-Psst. Environmental weenies: You can’t do a damn thing to stop a sunspot.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

20) former CNN chief anchor Bernard Shaw is dead at 82.

21) Rumble, which has little censorship (unlike Youtube), set a new record for traffic, with a 77% increase over last year.

22) Disgraced CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says he drinks “too much” but isn’t a drunk.

-He can go five whole minutes without a drink.

23) Jennifer Lawrence has become an “insufferable narcissist haunted by Faux News nightmares.”

-I’m sorry. This is supposed to be news. She’s always been an insufferable narcissist.

24) And, speaking of the insufferable narcissist,” she insists she’s still not getting paid as much because of her vagina and can’t understand the pay gap between her and Leo DiCaprio.

-Math is hard, huh, Jenny?

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

25) Graphene-like superstructures are appearing in people getting the China Virus vaxxes.

26) Global rates of early onset of breast, colon, and pancreas cancer in adults under 50 have “dramatically increased.”

-So-called experts are blaming “westernized diets,” which we’ve had for 50 years. Not the vax. Naaaaaahhhh.

27) Is this the end of Botox? A new anti-wrinkle injection that lasts longer was given the green light from regulators at the FDA.

-Oh, wait—the FDA actually TESTED something? What a novelty.

And finally…

28) And finally, a Chinese man floated 190 miles over two days after getting stuck in a hydrogen balloon.

-Asked how he survived, he reportedly said he had a small DVD player with Jenny Lawrence movies.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

