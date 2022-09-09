Dark To Light: The Legal World Is BUSY

It’s a jam-packed Friday show today with Frank and Beanz discussing all manner of topics.

The first half is centered on legal. Beanz gives a detailed analysis and information on the Trump Special Master issue and appeal and then moves on to discuss the judge ruling that the Trump RICO case is dismissed with prejudice.

Then, they move on to the Bannon case and debate a few different scenarios there.

Next, it is a startling report from the UK on the likelihood of death and injury for kids who have taken the vaccine.

Finally, they close it out with a back-and-forth on the ladies from “The View,” showing their ignorance and incompetence.

