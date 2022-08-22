Dark To Light: A Very Random Monday

It is a very interesting show today as we get a little more personal with Frank, discuss Monkeypox, and move on to Ron Johnson and his work to help the vaccine injured.

Then, we talk about the trans activist illegally selling hormone therapy to teens without a prescription, some CRT talk, and end with a discussion about psilocybin.

It’s definitely a “different” show today on the Dark to Light Podcast.

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also download a PHONE APP to listen without interruption:

Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!