The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow August 19, 2022

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) In a 2012 case a judge ordered that old tapes in Bill Clinton’s sock drawer were “personal” and that a president’s discretion to declare records personal was far-reaching and mostly unchallengeable.

2) Paul Sperry reports, “It’s the same people!” The FascistBI unit leading the Mar-a-Lago raid earlier ran “Muh Russia.” Watch for Deep Stroke’s name to surface soon, and no, I’m not joking.

3) After telling us for a year that Trump was irrelevant, the Washington Compost now frets that his “dominance comes into focus, worrying some” in the GOP. Correct headline: “Trump Never Lost It: Spoogey McClellan RINOs Greatly Concerned.

4) Deeeee-lish! Clusterbomb Cheney’s loss may be the second worst for a House incumbent in 60 years.

5) A loser calling a loser: Rutabaga reportedly called Clusterbomb Cheney after her near-record defeat.

6) Another lockdown casualty as New Kabul’s 9/11 Tribute Museum will close due to lack of traffic.

–Thanks again, Nipplepin Venthoarder.

7) Senator Rick Scott promises new IRS employees, “this will be a short-term gig . . . Republicans . . . will do everything in our power to defund this insane and unwarranted expansion of government.”

8) The evil racist James Ragin’ Cajun Carville calls a majority of Republicans evil and stupid. I cannot call Carville stupid. Usually, he knows what’s happening. But mental disease is a terrible thing, and word is it’s exceptionally virulent in the bayou.

9) Hosted by a GOP Jewish group, Mehmet Oz makes his case for becoming the first-ever Muslim senator.

10) File under: “The Whole Gubment is Corrupt or Incompetent.” The “fine people” at the Census Bureau overcounted the people in Puerto Rico, hinting at a larger population loss (they said PR’s population is 3.3 million, more likely 3.1 million).

11) More than half of Americans say there is an “invasion” of the southern border, while more than one-third claim they are being “systematically replaced” by illegals.

-And they are right. The other half of the respondents answered, “No Habla Inglés.”

12) The war against Alex Jones means that virtually any story of any significance could be controlled and stifled. Connecticut now has a law drafted that would limit disclosure of audio recordings by police and emergency responders where “the condition of the victim is an essential element to evaluating law enforcement response.”

13) Cernovich, who is often wrong, ain’t wrong on this: the Alex Jones precedent means if you don’t accept the FascistBI’s explanation for the Las Vegas shooting, FBI agents could sue you because you are implying they are liars.

Alex Jones precedent means if you don’t accept the Vegas shooting explanation, then FBI agents can sue you because you’re calling them liars by implication. Conservative media doesn’t seem to care. They aren’t saying a word on the due process violations in Jones case. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 2, 2022

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

14) Existing home sales have fallen for a sixth month (down 19% year over year).

15) Restaurants haven’t recovered in lockdown-friendly cities.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

16) Nicaragua has joined El Salvador in cracking down on “drug cartels,” otherwise known as the political opposition. President Ortega’s regime canceled the broadcast license of 13 radio stations in August alone.

17) German citizens unhappy with the high gas prices and lack of heating for showers have been branded the “new enemies of the state” by a German minister.

–Better wake up, people. To them, we are all enemies of the state.

18) A London restaurant is no longer catering to vegans because of their “holier-than-thou” attitude.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

19) The Potato, aka Alka Stelter, is out at Communist Network News. Good riddance. Now do Blind Lemon Don.

20) The Big Ten has finalized a landmark media rights deal with Faux, Nothing But Communists, Communist Broadcast System, and Peacock worth at least $7 billion. Much of this money will flow right into leftist woke gender/race classes in the Humanities.

21) Cleveland Browns’ Deshaun Watson faces an 11-game suspension for allegedly sexually assaulting over 20 women.

–Again, this is a legal issue. If he hasn’t been found guilty, the team needs to shut up.

22) A dean at the University of St. Thomas Catholic college in Texas, who once served as a Swiss guard to Pope John Paul II, has resigned after fabricating his Ph.D. and bachelor’s degree qualifications.

–Pssst. There is a job opening at CNN’s “Unreliable Sources.”

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

23) Yesterday’s announcement by Rochelle Wolensky, head of the CDC, that the institution needed a “reset” apparently was an attempt to get out ahead of the massive bad news, evidence of fraud, and concealment of data from the agency. China Virus vax trials showed birth defects, lost pregnancies, and more.

24) More evidence of corporate fraud in vax testing, this time with Moderna.

And Finally

25) Finally, a new “vertical farm” will grow 3 million pounds of mycelium a year for fungi-based bacon.

–Not in mah belly. Ain’t goin’ eat no fungus. Real bacon will suffice.

