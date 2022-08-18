The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow August 18, 2022

The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) In the night’s best story, Liz Clusterbomb Cheney has not only been defeated but walloped in the Wyoming primary by Harriet Hageman. Currently, the margin is 37 points, with more Hageman-friendly districts to come in.

-Predictably, the George Lincoln Rockwell Party of the pedofascists moan that this means the “end of the Republican Party.” These people were never, ever, ever, ever conservatives, let alone real Republicans. They would have fully stood with the slaveowners in 1860.

2) Sad news as Lisa MurCowSki advanced in the Alaska election. However, so did Kelly Tshibaka. The good news is that almost all DemoKKKrats voted for the Cow, so Tshibaka has room to grow over the next two months. Sarah Palin advanced to the next round.

🚨Alaska Results with 50% reporting

Senate

RINO Lisa Murkowski 42.1%@KellyForAlaska 41.9%

House

Mary Peltola 36.7% @SarahPalinUSA 33.3%

Nick Begich 28.6%

So far great early numbers for both Tshibaka and Palin. pic.twitter.com/nlKER3yE7C — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) August 17, 2022

3) Yeah that Dobbs decision is really hurting Republicans. After being up in previous states, combined Alaska/Wyoming GOP turnout in primaries is down just a tad.

PRE AND POST ROE TURNOUT ANALYSIS, 8/17

Updated for AL and WY Presented completely without interpretation. I'll just advise those engaged in spin to look at the third/second to right columns 🙂 pic.twitter.com/jNhm6cHJCl — John Couvillon (@WinWithJMC) August 17, 2022

4) Robert Barnes’s theory was proven right according to Newsweak: the FascistBI were looking for incriminating evidence . . . on them from Russiagate.

5) By not briefing the “Gang of 8,” Grand Moff Garland made the Trump raid as un-transparent as possible.

Trump's Espionage? Washington DC and the Pundits Won't Talk About This, But I will. The absence of congressional notification is evidence the targeting by Main Justice is political.https://t.co/XlsYwPB3Nx — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) August 17, 2022

6) Founder of the Article III Project says all presidents keep documents when they leave. It’s routine.

7) New polling out of Georgia shows Kemp and Walker both up. I spoke with Richard Baris yesterday: he thinks Walker is down slightly but in good striking distance.

8) And while we’re talking polling, Emerson Polling has J.D. Vance up 3 in Ohio—which means it isn’t close. Ohio traditionally under-polls Republicans because of the goofy “unaffiliated” demarcation of anyone who didn’t vote in the previous election. Rs have about a 300,000 edge in registrations.

9) Biteme’s Climate Czar was sanctioned and barred for ethical breaches by the National Academy of Sciences. (That’s like getting thrown out of the mob).

10) In Arizona, a customer who complained about an order was sucker-punched by a Wendy’s employee. The 67-year-old customer subsequently died, and the employee was arrested for murder.

11) And just think: this wasn’t the notorious Greek restaurant called the DK Oyster bar that has been scamming people for $557 for drinks and oysters!

12) All University of Alabama sororities have rejected a transoid applicant.

Roll Tide!

13) File under “Bad Life Choices:” a panicked pilot jumped to his death from a cockpit window at 3,500 feet after damaging the plane’s landing gear on take-off—then the co-pilot safely landed the plane.

14) As Lake Mead continues to shrink, a fifth set of human remains has been found in the “mob-hit dumping ground.” Or, as they say in “Yellowstone,” Nevada’s “Train Station.”

-And yet still no Jimmy Hoffa.

-Or D.B. Cooper.

15) Tell me again how liberating cell phones are: rates of depression among college students jumped 135% from 2013 to 2021, anxiety up 110%.

17) Our own Wendi Mahoney reports on a citizens group in New York that found over 11 million suspicious and flagged registrations on the state’s voter rolls that constituted a “hidden infrastructure” of phony votes. Comparing those who supposedly voted according to the Secretary of State (in 2020) with those who actually voted as recorded in the precincts, the group found the state had a discrepancy of up to 272,000 votes.

18) “Gays Against Groomers” have been banned from Twit.

19) In order to protect democracy, Congress exempted its members from any upcoming IRS audits.

-Such heroes.

BREAKING In order to safeguard democracy, Congress has voted to exempt itself and its members from upcoming IRS audits pic.twitter.com/TVK3Cboc1c — News That Matters (@ThatmattersNews) August 17, 2022

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

20) Dodge announced it will discontinue its gas-powered muscle cars, the Challenger and Charger, next year, “transitioning” to electric vehicles.

21) Mortgage purchase applications continue to fall, down 2% more from last week, down 18% from last August.

22) American Airlines has committed to buying 20 Boom Supersonic Overture jets capable of flying from Miami to London in less time than flying from Phoenix to D.C.

23) Was Manboobs Bill Gates responsible for passing the Inflation Increase Act? Well, yep.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/joe-bidens-inflation-reduction-act-secretly-brought-you-bill-gates

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

24) Having failed to gin up a war in Ukraine, the Germans have now moved into Bosnia to help start a war there.

-“They kain’t hep it. They was born with a silver machine gun in der mouth.”

25) You might want to steer clear of Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in the Bahamas. After three were killed from carbon monoxide poisoning earlier, now a fourth American tourist died during China Virus isolation there.

26) Wait, has the Patriot Day J6 committee been working with the El Salvadoran government? El Salvador has arrested fifty thousand in a “gang crackdown” and is housing them in a hellish new “mega-prison.”

-Or, as we call them in America, “insurrectionists.”

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

27) Singer Drake has surpassed the Beatles to become the first artist in history to have the most top five hits on Billboards Hot 100

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

28) Lockdowns could have killed 20x more than they supposedly saved.

29) And so it begins. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky admits major China Virus mistakes and plans a major restructuring of the agency, calling it a “reset.”

-Too bad this woman can’t be sued into oblivion.

BREAKING REPORT: Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director Admits MAJOR COVID 19 MISTAKES – Plans to RESTRUCTURE THE AGENCY Calling it a 'Reset'… — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 17, 2022

30) Dr. Simone Gold, who has been a stalwart opposing the vaxxes, now notes that a new Icelandic study shows the China Virus reinfection rate rises with the number of vax doses.

-As we said all along.

BREAKING: A new Icelandic study shows COVID reinfection rate rises with number of vaccine doses. The study shows that for most age groups, those who have received two doses or more are more likely to become reinfected than those who have received no vaccination or one dose. Wow — Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) August 15, 2022

And Finally

31) Shades of Jurassic Park: scientists have begun a project to bring back the extinct Tasmanian Tiger that died out over 100 years ago.

-Is a triceratops next? This doesn’t work out well. You know, as Jeff Goldblum said in “Jurassic Park: The Lost World,”

“Oh yeah. Ooohhh, ahhh, that’s how it always starts. Then later, there’s running and screaming.”

And That’s Today’s News…

