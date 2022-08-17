The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow August 17, 2022

The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

A little alert here: I will be hosting a new show called “This Week’s News,” a recap of my “Today’s News” for the week, this Friday at 9:00 am EST on Brighteon TV’s “America Unhinged” show.

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) So, in its sweep of everything they could find, the “fine people” at the FascistBI took Donald Trump’s passports and have now returned them.

2) The school’s chancellor in New Kabul (NYC) imposed a school-admissions lottery that denied kids their top choices (sometimes twelve of their top choices) and outraged parents, who may be leaving the public school system.

-Thank God.

3) This is a headline I am just tickled to read: Harriet Hageman has defeated Liz Clusterbomb Cheney in the GOP primary in Wyoming.

-Beat it Clusterbomb. Go join the George Lincoln Rockwell Project. You’d fit right in with pedofascists.

Trump-endorsed @harriethageman has defeated Trump-impeacher @RepLizCheney for the Wyoming At-Large Congressional District. — Rich Baris "The People's Pundit" (@Peoples_Pundit) August 17, 2022

OPINION NOTE: Many people, I think, erroneously look at Cheney as setting up a “run” for president in 2024 where she gets bucketloads of money from spoogebrained wealthy anti-Trump donors to “siphon” votes from Trump.

I think it’s quite simple. This isn’t strategy, it’s pure greed. She is the female Betamale, who has become a professional at conning wealthy snotdiapers to constantly feed money into his massively losing track record. It’s like going long on the Cleveland Browns.

4) Supposedly the Patriot Day Pipe Bomber—who remains undiscovered—planted bombs with a ridiculously primitive timer, and supposedly the bombs were to provide a “distraction” to draw police away from the Patriot Day activities at the Capitol. So. . . the first bomb was discovered at 12:40, coincidentally the exact timing needed to “divert” police. The bomber had uncanny “luck” that the bomb was found at precisely the time he—or Nancy Pelosi—needed it to be found.

5) Here is Julian Assange’s case against the CIA and Mike Pompeo.

6) Historians meet with the Rutabaga and tell him that America’s democracy is teetering.

-I betcha not one told him it was his fault.

7) A former “progressive” Boston prosecutor has been charged with rape.

8) Just 36% of voters have a favorable opinion of Grand Moff Garland.

-He has some special treatments awaiting you which, I’m sure, will convince you of his omnipotence and humanity.

9) Louisiana’s Secretary of State, leading the nation, has ended the Electronic Registration Information System (ERIC) and has required all precincts to keep their 2020 voting materials.

You know, just in case anyone ever actually looks at the fraud.

10) Arizona and Nevada are hit with over 20% water cuts as the Colorado River is draining Lake Mead and Lake Powell.

A) Fix Kollyfornia and its grotesque water policies that are damaging us all. B) Desalinize, desalinize, desalinize. The Saudis have been doing this for quite a while.

11) In New Kabul (NYC), “it’s like walking through Dante’s inferno”: Manhattan’s trendy Chelsea neighborhood has become a 24-hour drug and sex den, which is to say, it has become Kollyfornia.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

12) U.S. home-sale cancellations rose in July to 16% of those under contract as buyers pulled back.

13) And both housing starts and apartment starts are down 10% since last month.

14) Vivek Ramaswamy’s asset management firm Strive unveiled a new fund called “DRLL” to combat the woke ESG movement. It raised $100 million instantly.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

15) Thousands of Serbs took to the streets to protest a homosexual/transoid parade.

-Look for the Serbs to be back on the media’s hit list.

16) As I have hinted at in previous news readings, the Huns will now keep their last three nuke plants running.

-Shocked, I tell ya.

17) Ukraine’s best pilot was killed fighting the Russkies just days after Zelensky honored him.

-No, this is not the “Ghost of Kiev.” He really was a ghost.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

18) A court says the disgraced ex-governor Nipplepin Venthoarder can keep his China Virus book deal money ($5.1 million). Once again, who says crime doesn’t pay?

19) CNN’s Blind Lemon Don actually stated a truthful statement: “More than 72 percent of children in the African American community are born out of wedlock.”

-Course, as he is a homosexual, he never has to worry about the whole father thing.

20) I take no responsibility for this, even though Kanye West’s collapse started almost immediately after I predicted he would be a presidential candidate (which he was, only not for the GOP): he now has sold his new clothing collection called Yeezy Gap in trash bags.

-C’mon, man. I had such high hopes for you.

This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything pic.twitter.com/GNd08Zv1zC — little miss (@owen__lang) August 15, 2022

21) File under, “There is no news in the Truth and no Truth in the news”: Communist Broadcasting System (CBS) turned on Norah O’Donnell, who tweeted that the FascistBI did not have Trump’s passports. . . . right before the FascistBI announced it would return Trump’s passports.

NEW: According to a DOJ official, the FBI is NOT in possession of former President Trump's passports. Trump had accused the FBI of stealing his three passports during the search of his Mar-a-Lago home. — Norah O'Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) August 15, 2022

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

22) Pfizer lied about miscarriages: 44% of pregnancies in its study had miscarriages.

23) And finally, this is a little creepy: John Lennon is brought “back to life” to sing a duet via technology.

-What is most creepy is that at the end, the two couldn’t stand each other. I guess death is the only way we get a real Beatles reunion.

