IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) The “fine people” at the Fascist Bureau of Investigation raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home last night and took his safe. Lots of predictions they are looking for something to indict him with.

A) Could it hurt Republicans and dampen turnout in the fall? My take is only if GOP candidates refuse to condemn the FBI/DOJ, say, for example, if Oz waffles on this, then Rs would not vote for that person.

4) contd . . . practices and traditions would be utterly ignored by the lawless Department of InJustice. 5) More soon. @barnes_law is starting a live stream. — Other_Walls (@WallsOther) August 9, 2022

B) Robert Barnes, whose Livestream I tweeted about, probably makes a better case that this was less about finding criminal evidence and more about BURYING evidence that Trump had on the Deep State: “this was not a DemoKKKrat raid . . . this was a Deep State raid” as seen by how and when it was leaked to the NYSlimes in advance. Barnes thinks the DemoKKKrats actually didn’t want the raid because of how it energizes GOP voters.

@barnes_law hypothesizes that the raid is NOT related to Jan. 6 (Patriot Day), but that Trump kept legal documents that embarrassed and terrified the Deep State. This was not a "DemoKKKrat Raid." This was a Deep State raid. Why do you need those records, except Trump may have. . — Other_Walls (@WallsOther) August 9, 2022

2) Elected GOP condemn: Biggs, Paul, Gosar, Massie, Lake, DeSantis, and Cruz all issue statements. McCarthy promises probe of Grand Moff Garland.

3) Bernie Kerik says if the FBI raid did not stop Trump from running, their next step will be assassination.

4) Bannon urges Trump “go full smashmouth” and announce he is running again.

5) Florida Republican Anthony Sabatini calls on the Florida legislature to “sever all ties with the DoJ immediately.” All civilized states and nations should do the same.

6) Rutabaga mumbles his way into saying we can control weather.

7) NeverTrumper snotrag Joe Walsh, no, not the guy who sang “Rocky Mountain Way,” says the FascistBI raid pushed so-called “moderate Republicans” into backing Trump.

8) Actress Anne Heche is in a coma after a 90-mile-per-hour crash.

9) Ezra Miller, who plays “The Flash” on television, was charged with felony burglary for stealing bottles of liquor.

-Guess he wasn’t fast enough, huh?

10) MSN whines that Republicans are quietly funneling millions into DemoKKKrat primaries to wipe out “progressives” and finds it “alarming.”

HINT: If the GOP was trying to win, they’d be funding the so-called “Progressives,” because our populists can beat their populists any day of the week except in NY and LA.

11) One of America’s best three historians (and no, I’m not one of them) has died, David McCullough, bestselling author of John Adams and Truman and my favorite, The Path Between the Seas.

12) Indiana has become the first state to pass a near-total abortion ban.

13) Joe Kent in Washington has been declared the winner over Jamie Herrera Beutler for the WA 3 seat. If Clusterbomb Cheney falls in the WY primary, that would leave only Dan Newhouse (WA) as an impeachment voting R out of 10 who survived primaries.

14) Lawyers say Breonna Taylor’s warrant that resulted in her death was connected to a real estate gentrification plan.

15) Eric the Red Adams, mayor of New Kabul (New York City), scrambles to house up to 600 migrant housholds in facility by next week to handle the busloads of illegals descending from Texas.

16) And they said we were crazy for believing in this Satan/Baal stuff: a woman has built an altar (!) to “celebrate” sacrificing her baby in an abortion.

-There are others celebrating, none of them good, holy, or decent.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

17) Having just passed the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” a top DemoKKKrat senator says, “We may not see huge impacts on inflation in the first or second year.” You know, when the Fed’s tightening would have squeezed out inflation anyway.

-Still, President Trump will be happy to take credit.

18) The gap between real home price growth (11%) and real wage growth (i.e., a decline of 2.1% is near the highest since 1988.)

19) The Bank of England warned that Britain is on the verge of becoming an “emerging market” country. How’d that lockdown work out for ya?

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

20) Germany expects mass social unrest over energy prices. Why? I thought all Germans were behind so-called green energy? Welp, little Huns, here it is.

21) This leaked report says the Ukes have had 150,000 casualties, or more than half their regular army (they still have 340,000 militia, police, etc.)

These documents have been leaked (deliberately?) by the Ukraine Armed Forces, and seem to be genuine. A huge number of Ukraine eyeballs have been on them via Telegram channels — but no one has seriously disputed their authenticity. What they reveal is horrifying. 1/8 pic.twitter.com/zJTQ02K3VN — Gonzalo Lira (@GonzaloLira1968) August 7, 2022

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

22) Entertainment companies dump woke content as viewership lags.

Maybe. And I realize movies we see today were in production years ago, but so far, judging by “Thor: Love and Thunder,” they still can’t keep their little homosexual themes out.

23) Olivia Newton-John, singer and star of “Grease,” died at age 73.

24) Lamont Dozier, of the fantastic Motown songwriting team Holland-Dozier-Holland who wrote “Baby Love,” “Reach Out,” “Where Did Our Love Go?” and many others, died at 81.

-This trio was among the first to abandon the verse-chorus-verse structure and begin songs with the chorus itself.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

25) Remdesivir has played a key role in China Virus-related hospital deaths.

-Oh? You mean Dr. Fallacy strikes again?

26) The chairman of The Lancet’s COVID-19 Commission is “pretty convinced” the virus came from “U.S. lab biotechnology” and says governments aren’t investigating because even more “dangerous research is underway right now.”

27) Polls show that vax deaths outnumber China Virus deaths two-to-one.

28) And finally, normally, I end with something light and funny. Not today. What transpired in Florida was literally the kind of lawless action that we see in fascist and communist regimes without a shred of genuine legal covering. We are in very dangerous times. China Virus 2 failed; baby formula and purported food shortages failed; inflation failed; monkeypox failed. The elites are desperate and have run out of tricks in Mr. Crowley’s bag. The only remaining question is how far will the wheel turn in the other direction.

