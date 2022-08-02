The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Classic Trump: he endorsed “Eric” for the open Missouri Senate seat but didn’t say whether it was Eric Schmitt or Eric Greitens.

-Pretty sure Trump wins this endorsement.

2) With all the talk of “codifying Roe,” the fact is a fantasy and, as this leftist argues, will “Land right back at the Supreme Court.”

Zen Master says: “Congress can’t codify Roe.” First, it will be filibustered, but second, the Court likely would strike that down. “In 1997, the Court decided City of East Bourne v. Flores where it invalidated part of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act that contradicted a previous Court decision in Employment Division v. Smith. The Court held that Congress had exceeded its authority because the legislation was not proportional to any 14th Amendment violation. Now the Court has held that banning abortion does not violate the 14th Amendment and Congress cannot overrule that, and a similar attempt to ban violence against women was struck down by the United States v. Morrison.

My take: IF Congress passes such “codification,” it would then force the Court into a much more pro-life position by demanding the Court define “life” as under the 14th Amendment. Libs won’t like that.

3) Local prosecutors can enforce the pre-Roe abortion ban says a court.

4) Border patrol agents are indeed giving out Social Security numbers to illegals. Biteme has now let in three million illegals.

Lara Logan just confirmed border patrol agents are giving out Social Security numbers to illegals crossing into the US. Biden has let in over 3 million illegals in under 2 years. What effect will this have on the elections? 🤔 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) August 1, 2022

5) The Ferret, Paul Krugman, who has been consistently wrong more than any other “economist,” shrugs off whether we are in a recession.

-I’ve had pool noodles smarter than this guy.

6) The Supreme Court—thank you, Justice Thomas—ruling on guns has wiped out Springfield, Massachusetts’ 30-year-old restrictions on gun licenses.

7) From the New York Slimes: “How some parents changed their politics in the Pandemic.” Yeah, duh. Funny thing about how when lib/totalitarian policies start harming your kids, you change your politics.

8) A Boston Chinatown restaurant served as a front for global money laundering, says Grand Moff Garland’s DOJ.

-Have you noticed something folks? Starting a couple of months ago, there has been a dramatic swing against the ChiComs by the elites. A coordinated media campaign developed, Thoroughly Modern Milley said the ChiComs are our main enemy, even the UK press is on board. As Robert Barnes says, far from leading the Globalists, the ChiComs were to be obedient factory workers. But Xi isn’t playing ball.

9) A win for religious “conversion therapy” as the 11th Circuit denied an en bank review challenging such therapy.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

10) Here are the top 25 newspapers in America, all but one losing circulation. NYSlimes is #2, WaCompost #4.

11) Speaking of the news, journalists in D.C. are taking “Psychedelic mushrooms” to improve their performance.

-Sure can’t hurt.

12) Our own Wendi Mahoney reports on the latest collusion between the CDC and big tech to censor speech.

13) The origins of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance).

14) Oh, and pssst: ESG is accelerating inflation.

15) The Schumer/Manchin bill has $327 billion in new taxes for “deficit reduction,” that of course, is going to make the recession worse.

16) Estee Lauder is in talks to acquire Tom Ford fashion brand.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

17) The earth has recorded its shortest ever day as a millisecond was shaved off its 24-hour spin.

-Or, like everything else, inflation is making the earth reduce portions. Course, if you’re trapped listening to Depeche Mode or John Legend, it was still your longest day ever.

18) Our own Michelle Edwards brings us the latest on the “food crisis”—the third in 15 years.

19) American wokesters are stunned to find out that Muslims want to kill any homosexuals.

20) Associating ideas with higher status makes them more likely to be true in the minds of test subjects; associating with lower status makes them less likely to be true.

21) A CIA drone killed al-Qaeda head al-Zawahiri in Kabul.

22) Scientists say something exploded behind the sun, but we don’t know what it was.

-Probably a liberal head when the wokester found out that Starburqa was out of frappe-mocha-locha-boom-shaka-laka.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

23) Cleveland Browns’ new quarterback Deshaun Watson got a six-game ban over dozens of sexual misconduct allegations after paying off 23 of 24 accusers.

24) Nothing is sacred. “Grand Theft Auto VI,” the video game, has removed “culturally insensitive jokes.”

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

25) A government report and excess deaths data confirm that the China Virus vaxxes take about five months to kill the recipients.

26) Finally, the Christian flag, per a unanimous Supreme Court decision back in May, will be flown over Boston’s City Hall Plaza.

-Watch this closely. I think you’ll see demons flying in all directions. Heck, maybe enough of them will leave Massachusetts that sanity will once again reign there.

And That’s Today’s News…

