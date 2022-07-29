The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Hmm, have you heard this? Republicans in the state of Washington are eyeing control of the state house and senate.

2) It appears the nutjob ginned up by DemoKKKrat activists really wanted to assassinate three conservative justices on the Supreme Court.

3) D.C. Mayor Mariel Bow Wow Bowser calls in the national guard to deal with migrants bussed in from Texas.

-Welcome to the club, pal.

4) America’s Pollster Richard Baris said his polling showed Kari Lake in the Arizona governor’s race and Blake Masters in the Senate race as having commanding leads, especially as nightly polling shows them gaining undecideds.

5) No, America isn’t over, but the New Deal/Great Society/spoogeknuckle DemoKKKrats are on the way out. . . and they know it.

6) So it begins. The GOP in Michigan counties vote to rescind the 2020 election. My historical prediction: there will come a time when enough states/counties have rescinded their official results that Biteme will be technically unelected. But this may take a long time.

7) For example, Wisconsin clerks made 10 new voter fraud referrals for the 2020 election.

8) Therefore . . . 83% of Americans are concerned about election integrity in the midterms. A majority believe 2020 was stolen.

This is what I predicted earlier: they can’t pull this off a second time. The public is way too aware, too many laws have been passed, there will be too many eyes for another steal.

9) A Georgia elementary school is under fire for a new logo that resembles a “swasssss-ttttteeeee-kaaaaa” (to quote Botoxic). Problem is, it really more resembles FDR’s NRA logo.

10) This is why you cannot support ANY DemoKKKrat legislation: House DemoKKKrats snuck a jobs plan for illegal aliens into the funding package.

11) Kollyfornians are moving to Me-hee-co City. Good. Stay there.

12) Biteme’s corrupt “fine people” at the FBI encouraged agents to reclassify cases as “domestic extremism.”

13) Six terms the evil Rutabaga has redefined to advance his power-mad administration.

14) This is becoming a thing now, as a second DemoKKKrat involved in an illegal activity with a car. A New Jersey councilwoman crashed her SUV into a cyclist then sped away without stopping.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

15) Yes, we are officially in a recession, no matter what Rutabaga says.

16) Amazon posts a $2 billion loss for the second straight quarter, and Apple profits fall 11%, but no recession here, right Rutabaga?

17) JetBlue Airways reached an agreement to purchase Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion, creating the fifth largest U.S. airline.

-I wonder if they have pilots?

18) Uber had a long history of illegal activities, including overstating driver incomes.

19) Are the Chicoms diddling with the Fed? Travel patterns of fed employees raise questions.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

20) Argentina’s government is collapsing, joining Sri Lanka.

21) S&P says that China’s property sales are set to fall 30% or worse than 2008.

22) And Asia’s richest woman lost more than half of her $23 billion fortune as the real estate sector crashes. Golly, she can barely afford a fleet of Maseratis now.

23) Speaking of China, Xi warns Biteme that if he plays with fire, he will get burned. No one respects the Demented Pervert, face it.

24) Here is a good look at what rush hour would look like if the eco-whackos ever had their way.

25) U.S. senators are calling for Russia to be labeled a “state sponsor of terror,” a label they steadfastly refused to apply to the terroristic Soviet Union.

26) The New York Slimes is setting up Ukraine for the big dump as it questions Ukraine’s recruitment.

27) And finally, could melatonin give you dementia? Sleep experts say that sleep-aid use in America is “out of control” and could give you cognitive damage.

I use melatonin every night, and it, . . . . I’m sorry, what was I saying?

