Election Integrity: Review of Notable State Legislation and Issues
Fact Check: The Top 10 of COVID Misinformation from Tony Fauci
School Shootings: In Order to Fix It We Must Focus on the Cause
Fulton County Paid Dominion $2M to Staff and Run Elections At Rate of $2k+/Person/Day
True The Vote: Previously Undisclosed Details Show RICO Crimes in 2020 Election
Jan. 6 Capitol Breach: FBI and Capitol Police Were Aware of Threats
Biden Administration Agenda: Controlled Narrative Across Federal Agencies
Expert Virologist Warns: COVID-19 Vaccine is Creating a Global Catastrophe
Predetermined Algorithms Source of Widespread Election Fraud in Arizona
Effective Against COVID-19: FDA Wants to Ban Dietary Supplement NAC
DHS Attacks American Citizens Using Terrifying Tax Payer Funded Propaganda Campaign
Bild Editor-In-Chief Apologizes for Spreading COVID-19 Propaganda
Anecdotal Comments of Death After the Jab Flood WXYZ-TV’s FB Post
After Fueling Opioid Crisis, Sacklers to Remain Billionaires
Lawsuit: Facebook Overpaid FTC by $5 Billion to Shield Zuckerberg
EU Parliament Member Vows To Protect Freedom & Democracy for Children
Bill Gates: Future Pandemics, Reducing the Population & Tracking Vaccines
VAERS Data Supports DoD Whistleblowers Despite Pentagon Data “Glitch”
Dr. Raszek: Pfizer Docs Show Spike Protein Enters Cell Nucleus
Scott Schara: Pfizer Drugs & Medical Malpractice Killed His Daughter Grace
Former Delta Pilot Shares Concerns Over Airline Safety & COVID-19 Jab
The FDA Just Approved Remdesivir for Infants and Young Children
Moderna SEC Filing: Massive mRNA Product Pipeline, Strategic Alliances & Risk Factors
Vaccine Expert, A Year Later: “A Moratorium on mRNA “Vaccines” is Needed
Biden’s New ARPA-H: Flexible Biomedical Funding & Minimal Bureaucracy
U.S. Supreme Court Takes Case That Could Impact Future Elections