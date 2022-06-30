The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Yet another DemoKKKrat newspimple warns that DemoKKKrats have “forgotten the working class” and focused on green garbage, a never-ending useless investigation, curriculum abomination, and other issues that are at odds with the values of working Americans. Hell, they’re at odds with the values of all Americans except the rock-snot class.

2) The White House admits that “abortion tents” on federal land are not a viable option.

3) Reuters has the Rutabaga at 38%. Gotta figure they are juicing the numbers, so Biteme is probably really closer to 35% in their poll.

4) These new polls bring Rutabaga’s average on the RealClearPolitics average down to 38.1%. Circle that drain.

BREAKING: Biden job approval hits another low in Real Clear Politics Averages of Polls — 11 net points LOWER than Trump's at this time in office Approve/Disapprove

Biden: 38.1/57.4 (net: -19.3)

Trump: 43.4/51.5 (net: -8.1) pic.twitter.com/YoDJRYPZ3y — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 29, 2022

5) Economist/YouGov has the Rutabaga at only 36% in a D+7 poll. Folks, you get what this means, right? Biteme is already in the high 20s in terms of the Margin of Error!

BIDEN APPROVAL HITS NEW LOW Biden Job Approval

Approve 36%

Disapprove 55% 36% In Democrats +7 poll… YouGov/Economist / June 25-28

Sample: D39/R32/I29 / 1,500 Ahttps://t.co/LBBHzXC3p9 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 29, 2022

6) YouGov also has the generic ballot at R+5. This is at least 2010 levels.

Generic Ballot (National) Rep 45%

Dem 40% 6/25-6/28 by YouGov (B+)

776 LV Woof woof! Did I do a good job? Poll #157495 #ElectionTwitter — Stella (@stella2020woof) June 29, 2022

7) Today’s AP-NORC poll isn’t any better, showing 85% think we’re on the “wrong track” including 78% of DemoKKKrats. Psst: this is a D+8 sample.

85% of Americans – including 78% of Democrats – think the country is heading in the wrong direction. https://t.co/XFMfS3jIvb pic.twitter.com/1pUjcbWeAM — AP-NORC Center (@APNORC) June 29, 2022

8) The Hoax News media is aggressively pushing a Trump-DeSantis fight for the nomination. Won’t happen. Trump is beating DeSantis by 40 points in most polls; DeSantis has repeatedly said he will not run if Trump does; and realistically, DeSantis needs a few more years of seasoning. He has been a phenomenal Florida Governor, but needs to “go national” in his ideas, themes, and even “go international” in his experience (as Reagan did) before becoming our next president after Trump.

9) Theophilus Chilton repeats something I’ve said often: “the Left has been accelerating the imposition of its agenda over the past two decades to the point that it cannot slow down or back off without the risk of losing everything.”

-And they will lose, folks. All we have to do is advance through the “heaped dead burnt bodies” to quote the great Arlo Guthrie.

10) Kampuchea Harris has backtracked on her statement that Biteme won’t run in 2024, saying he “intends” to be on the ticket. Yeah, and I intend to win a Pulitzer.

11) “You taught your victims that love is enslavement and violence,” said a judge. No, this isn’t Ghislaine Maxwell’s judge, but the judge in the R Kelly trial, who has sentenced the R&B star to 30 years for sex trafficking and 25 years for racketeering.

-Cool. Now do Hunter Biteme.

12) A Philadelphia woman who “rarely went out,” Jailene Holton, was killed by a stray bullet shot into a bar by an “angry” customer who took pot shots from a parking lot because the pool table was occupied.

-Folks, we need Jesus, bad.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

13) Zerohedge warns that analyst earnings are mostly wrong during recessions.

14) Business leaders, consumers have record low optimism cuz, you know, the Rutabaga can’t even tie his shoes, much less manage a growing economy.

15) The next financial hammer to fall will be the public pension funds.

16) The U.S. economy contracted more than initially reported as 1st quarter consumption dropped.

17) Cleveland Fed says we are only at the beginning of raising interest rates.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

18) A former wrestler said WWE CEO Vince McMahon raped a female ref in his limo in 1986, but the wrestler kept it a secret out of fear of being punished.

-He was afraid they’d make him look like Mickey Rourke.

19) Guess Biteme’s government isn’t the only one that covers up. A probe of Megxit’s “bullying” in the Palace was buried and will never be made public.

-Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya.

20) A record label boss fired handguns from his penthouse balcony because he believed he was the reincarnation of rapper Tupac Shakur—known as Onepac after his unfortunate accident. Reportedly, the boss, Michael Alunomoh claimed he was just impersonating the jailed Phil Spector.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

21) The EU says it has lost the messages with the Pfizer CEO. Conveniently. This is the EU version of the Hunter Biteme laptop.

22) And finally, this is National Parchment Day—that is, Parchment Paper in the cooking—as opposed to national Parchman Farm Day, celebrating the confinement of a murderer in that fine Mississippi Delta correctional facility.

And That’s Today’s News…

