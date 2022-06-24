The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) In huge USSC news, Justice Thomas, in a 66-page decision for the majority (6-3) struck down New Kabul (New York’s) gun law. Big victory for gun rights, and Thomas’s opinion will leave no loopholes. He argued that no other right in the Bill of Rights required special gubment permission to be exercised.

OPINION: (my analysis based on input from lawyer Robert Barnes & court guru Zen Master): This moves the whole legal discussion to the 14th Amendment. Thomas has basically changed the whole playing field. Second, pending cases, including state cases, will largely be affected in favor of the Second Amendment. Third, politically, this will tend to turn out the GOP base. Barnes added that between this and the anticipated Dobbs case will rescue the GOP from itself (re the Senate gun bill).

2) Uvalde’s police failures reinforce the need for the Second Amendment.

3) I keep tellin’ ya, the leftoids are coming apart while our people whine and moan about various meaningless things. “The left goes to war with itself” is just the latest screaming article from Politico to yell “PLEASE STOP.”

4) The Rutabaga falls further in Reuters, down to 36%. Slowly I turned . . .

5) The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 8-1 that NC lawmakers can get involved in the state’s redistricting. The DemoKKKRat AG had said that they can’t. Big win for NC GOP.

The Supreme Court rules 8-1 that GOP lawmakers in North Carolina can intervene in litigation to defend a state voter-ID law. The NAACP is challenging the law, and the NC attorney general (a Democrat) is defending it. GOP legislators want to intervene anyway. SCOTUS says they can. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 23, 2022

6) Desperate group of 30 House DemoKKKrats has pushed for Botoxic to bring a police funding bill so they can show they are doing something to address crime.

7) A new Zogby poll showed President Trump winning the GOP nomination by 40 points over Ron DeSantis. DeSantistans’ heads explode!

8) Using a D+7 sample, this poll has Republicans up four in the generic congressional ballot.

9) The Senate voted to break the GOP filibuster on a gun-control package—just as the Supreme Court made many of its provisions null and void.

10) Biteme’s out-of-control DOJ has raided Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, GOP officials, and staffers in multiple states in the “alternate electors” investigation.

-This will all come back on them like the biggest boomerang ever conceived. Actions have reactions.

11) Just as an example, GOP members found that Botoxic was responsible for the Patriot Day/Jan. 6 festivities. Almost like she wanted them to happen, right?

12) The GSA used helped the FBI use the Logan Act to spy on Trump. Not surprised one bit.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

13) Travel chaos continued as nearly 700 flights were canceled across the U.S. United announced plans to cut 50 daily flights from Newark which it claims is causing delays through airport construction.

14) At “Shadowstats,” which measures economic data with traditional (not new jiggered) data, shows our inflation rate is near 15%.

15) First it was the lockdowns, now Biteme’s gas inflation prompted a North Carolina community college to begin “virtual Fridays” by going online one day a week.

16) The Russian ruble is the best-performing currency of 2022 despite sanctions.

OPINION: The struggle over Ukraine has basically pitted the military (wanting to test its weapons), the treasury (realizing we are getting badly screwed in this), and the state department (which is 100% committed to the unipolar globalist world) is trending in terms of withdrawal. The military is getting bad press; the economy in the West is getting hammered, and only the globalists in the state department are still committed to a Uke victory.

17) As predicted here yesterday, Netflix has announced it is laying off 300 more employees with revenue slowing.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

18) “Top Gun: Maverick” continues to soar, on pace to cross $1 billion over the Fourth of July weekend.

19) Instagram influencer Niece Waidhofer commits suicide at age 31.

20) Jerry Hall, the 65-year-old wife of mogul Rupert Murdoch, will receive a “generous slice” of the billionaire’s $14 Billion fortune.

21) Speaking of celebrity divorces, Bill Nye the Un-Science Guy, has ended his second marriage with a restraining order after only seven weeks.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

22) Coming to a nation near you, Germany has adopted plans to restart its coal plants.

23) Nike says it’s leaving Russia.

-Can you imagine how wonderful it would be if all these woke companies would leave the U.S. as well?

24) Italian members of parliament rose to oppose sending more money and weapons to the Ukes. And Bulgaria removed the whole government in Parliament.

Chaos in Europe Parliaments •After Bulgaria removed the whole government in Parliament today •Estonia coalition government collapsing Italy MPs👇🏽rise up against Mario Draghi: “Stop sending weapons to Zelensky! More than 70% of Italians do not want to send weapons to Ukraine” pic.twitter.com/ecq62kpH9e — Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) June 22, 2022

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

25) Denmark has admitted vaccinating children for the China Virus was a mistake. Admission first, lawsuits second, settlements last.

26) Finally, a giant bacteria five thousand times bigger than normal was discovered in a Caribbean mangrove swamp.

-Which brings to mind one of the things Mohammad Ali once said:

